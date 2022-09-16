How SOCs can identify the threat actors behind the threats

Detecting threats is the primary function of a security operations center. Security tools, such as extended detection and response and SIEM, help identify and raise suspicious or malicious activity to SOC analysts, who then determine the validity and severity of the activity and define appropriate response actions. The effectiveness of these tasks determines a key security metric: mean time to detect.

Responding to threats is the secondary function of a SOC. Response is often measured by the mean time taken to repair following an incident, or MTTR. The link between MTTD and MTTR is clear: The quicker you identify a threat, the quicker you can respond to it.

A threat detection and response program should initially focus on detecting threats within monitored systems and networks. Investment in this step offers comprehensive visibility, advanced analytics and an analytics engine capable of scaling high volumes of data and thus improving the MTTD metric.

Mature threat detection and response programs, however, look beyond simply identifying a threat to track indicators specific to the actors behind the threat.

Let's clear up that statement by doing some level setting. Read on to learn about the factors your SOC team should consider when tracking threat actors.

How to understand the threat The following can be considered threats: exploits , for example, Log4Shell, SQL injection and CVEs;

, for example, Log4Shell, SQL injection and CVEs; tactics , such as recon, lateral movement, and command and control; and

, such as recon, lateral movement, and command and control; and objectives, i.e., ransomware, data exfiltration and business email compromise. Threats can be used by any actors, and multiple actors rely on the same threats. SOC teams should trigger detections on the aforementioned threats, as they can potentially affect an organization's operations and there's usually no legitimate use for them. Once trigger detections have been established, threat detection programs can start to look beyond the threats to understand the surrounding characteristics and behavior of the actors wielding these threats. The Diamond Model of Intrusion Analysis is used by cybersecurity professionals to demonstrate how adversaries exploit capabilities within an infrastructure to target victims.