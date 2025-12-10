Heartbleed, SolarWinds and Log4j -- the stuff of CISOs' nightmares. As cybersecurity leaders know all too well, these historic, high-profile security breaches revealed massive weaknesses in supply chain security.

Rising awareness of third-party risk has led to a surge of interest in the SBOM. Often compared to ingredient lists on packaged food, SBOMs provide security teams with information about the components in their software, helping them identify supply-chain vulnerabilities and risks.

But the SBOM isn't the only bill of materials that CISOs should consider for third-party risk management. This article introduces two important, adjacent concepts -- the cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM) and the hardware bill of materials (HBOM) -- as well as the types of organizations that need them, their key components and best practices for creating them.

What CISOs should know about CBOMs A CBOM is an extension of an SBOM, providing an easy-to-understand inventory of cryptographic assets across infrastructure, services and software. A CBOM helps cybersecurity engineers and technicians understand their cryptographic ecosystems, manage cryptographic risk and ensure compliance. CBOMs also support crypto-agility and post-quantum computing migrations -- establishing where classical cryptography is in use and providing mechanisms for scoping and tracking post-quantum transitions. Who needs CBOMs Any organization with systems that use cryptography can benefit from the use of CBOMs in supply chain risk management. In other words, it's the rare company that should not consider using CBOMs. Key components of a CBOM In its most basic form, a CBOM is a table that notes the components of an organization's cryptographic assets. Fields might, for example, include the following: Cryptographic algorithms . Describes the mathematical formulas that underpin cryptographic security measures. These are often set up in libraries and might include: Symmetric algorithms such as AES, DES and Triple DES. Asymmetric algorithms such as RSA and Elliptical Curve Cryptography. Hashing algorithms such as SHA-256.

. Describes the mathematical formulas that underpin cryptographic security measures. These are often set up in libraries and might include: Cryptographic keys . Describes cryptographic keys, essential components of security algorithms that are used to access, lock and unlock specific algorithms. Key lengths can range from 64 to 256 bits, depending on the algorithm; keys can be public and private.

. Describes cryptographic keys, essential components of security algorithms that are used to access, lock and unlock specific algorithms. Key lengths can range from 64 to 256 bits, depending on the algorithm; keys can be public and private. Protocols . Indicates protocols, such as TLS, that use cryptography.

. Indicates protocols, such as TLS, that use cryptography. Certificates . Specifies digital certificates, such as TLS and SSL, working with encryption to ensure the security of internet and other data connections.

. Specifies digital certificates, such as TLS and SSL, working with encryption to ensure the security of internet and other data connections. Identification of dependencies . Describes how cryptographic components interface with relevant software and the cryptographic structure.

. Describes how cryptographic components interface with relevant software and the cryptographic structure. Component configurations . Specifies how cryptographic components are configured and administered.

. Specifies how cryptographic components are configured and administered. Policy definitions and configurations. Establishes security, compliance and configuration requirements, as well as policies for meeting them. CBOM benefits and challenges CBOMs offer a variety of benefits, including the following: Organization, efficiency and visibility. Provides an inventory of cryptographic assets, organized in an easy-to-understand and user-friendly format.

Provides an inventory of cryptographic assets, organized in an easy-to-understand and user-friendly format. Compliance. Helps organizations achieve compliance with cybersecurity standards and regulations such as NIST SP 800-53, PCI-DSS and GDPR.

Helps organizations achieve compliance with cybersecurity standards and regulations such as NIST SP 800-53, PCI-DSS and GDPR. Risk identification. Lets users analyze CBOM data to identify potential risks, vulnerabilities and single points of failure.

Lets users analyze CBOM data to identify potential risks, vulnerabilities and single points of failure. Security assessment. Helps the CISO determine if existing crypto systems are adequate or whether it's time to upgrade the technology to a more secure level. Provides data that could help the organization improve its overall security posture.

Helps the CISO determine if existing crypto systems are adequate or whether it's time to upgrade the technology to a more secure level. Provides data that could help the organization improve its overall security posture. Quantum-safe cryptography. Supports the transition to quantum-safe cryptography. For all their advantages, however, CBOMs also present the following challenges: Resource-intensive. Preparing and maintaining these records can be time-consuming and costly, especially for complex and legacy systems.

Preparing and maintaining these records can be time-consuming and costly, especially for complex and legacy systems. High-value targets. CBOM data could be compromised and used by hackers if not properly protected.

CBOM data could be compromised and used by hackers if not properly protected. Limited tool availability. Relatively few tools currently exist to support teams in defining and managing CBOMs. How to create a CBOM A cost-effective starting point for building a CBOM table is Word or Excel. Teams can also use automated tools to scan source code, networking data, security data and other artifacts to identify application configurations, software dependencies and hardware for the CBOM. Such tools include the following: 1. CBOMkit Creates CBOMs that are machine-readable and allows companies to assess compliance.

Scans and analyzes source code to identify cryptographic resources such as algorithms, protocols, certificates and keys. Based on an open source tool by IBM and maintained by the Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance. 2. IBM Quantum Safe Explorer Uses .json files to define cryptographic assets and highlight relationships across elements such as libraries and protocols.

Identifies vulnerabilities as part of cryptographic asset lifecycle management. 3. CycloneDX CBOM Support Provides a standardized format for creating inventories of algorithms, keys, certificates and protocols.

The CycloneDX standard, developed by OWASP, includes support for CBOM development. 4. SandboxAQ AQtive Guard Includes a discovery feature that finds cryptography across the IT environment, gathering and analyzing data from sources such as cryptographic algorithms, libraries and protocols.

Catalogs cryptographic artifacts and their dependencies and formats them into a CBOM. Identifies cryptographic vulnerabilities and compliance issues and monitors performance. 5. Black Duck Analyzes cryptographic elements and creates both SBOMs and CBOMs.

Uses standardized, machine-readable formats such as SPDX and CycloneDX. Once they have created and approved a CBOM, team members should regularly review and update it to ensure it continues to align with the organization's cybersecurity requirements and standards.