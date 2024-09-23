How to prepare a system security plan, with template

Organizations that work with government agencies are often required to have a system security plan -- a document that catalogs the security activities and controls for IT systems and applications. An SSP's usefulness extends beyond just those organizations doing business with the government, however.

Let's look at what an SSP is, its components and benefits, and how to prepare one.

What is a system security plan? An SSP provides the information needed to oversee security for systems and applications by detailing the technical and operational security measures at an organization. NIST defines an SSP as a "formal document that provides an overview of the security requirements for an information system and describes the security controls in place or planned for meeting those requirements." The document has the following purposes: Detailing security posture. It provides an outline of an organization's security posture to help stakeholders understand existing and planned security measures.

Because it is a requirement for some regulations, an SSP enables organizations to demonstrate compliance, and it provides evidence during an audit. Vendors that have already prepared System and Organization Controls 2 reports can supplement those appraisals with SSPs to provide additional evidence that their security strategies are resilient. Supporting security management. The security team can use an SSP as an internal tool to test and update their organization's security controls. SSPs are valuable in the public and private sector. Many government agencies require SSPs. The U.S. Department of Defense, for example, mandates that contractors have SSPs as part of its vetting process. Private enterprises can use SSPs to help existing or prospective clients understand how they secure their operations and customer data.

Components of an SSP As noted, an SSP is a comprehensive and detailed presentation of the security controls used to protect a specific system or application. The following is a high-level list of SSP components: System owner and manager details.

System details, e.g., what it does.

System configuration and topology.

System components, e.g., servers, software, network elements and OS.

Security controls, e.g., how the system assures the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the system.

Security requirements, e.g., who accesses the system.

Security component configuration.

Access and authentication processes.

Awareness and training activities.

Security incident response and management.

Protection of system media.

Physical security associated with the system, e.g., a secure data center.

Identification of security risks, threats and vulnerabilities.

Definition of security controls.

Transmission of system information.

Protection of system integrity.

Achieving compliance with specific standards, regulations and legislation.

Frequency of reviewing the SSP.

Using the SSP for an audit. Each of these elements can be expanded to provide sufficient detail to prospective users, auditors and other interested parties.