How to use the NIST CSF and AI RMF to address AI risks

NIST provides a stockpile of resources aimed at helping CISOs and security managers safeguard their technologies. Among them, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and NIST Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework both focus on cybersecurity risks targeting AI systems. While they share some commonalities, they also have key differences.

Let's take a look at each document and examine how to use NIST frameworks for AI.

What is the NIST CSF? The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), previously known as the Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, is the de facto standard for cybersecurity risk management. Originating from Executive Order 13636 in 2013, NIST collaboratively created the CSF as a clear and concise approach to organize and communicate cybersecurity risk to executive leadership. Released in 2014, the initial iteration of the CSF was a flexible and repeatable tool to help organizations of all types and sizes manage cybersecurity using the following functions: Identify. Protect. Detect. Respond. Recover. The CSF 2.0, updated in 2024, added a sixth function -- govern -- to the guide. The aim is to give organizations a way to set up governance, risk and compliance (GRC) capabilities that make risk management a repeatable and measurable process from the top down.

What is the AI RMF? NIST released the AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) in 2023 to, in part, "cultivate the public's trust in the design, development, use and evaluation of AI technologies and systems." The AI RMF uses the following four functions to help CISOs and security managers organize and communicate about AI risk: Govern. Map. Manage. Measure. These functions aim to establish GRC capabilities within an organization as it relates to AI systems. Although the CSF and AI RMF have similar goals, the AI RMF has a slightly different scope. The AI RMF focuses on companies that develop AI software. As such, it is geared to the design, development, deployment, testing, evaluation, verification and validation of AI systems. Most organizations, however, are not software developers; rather, they use AI as a tool to become more effective or efficient. To that end, those organizations that implement the AI RMF have to take a different approach than they do with CSF. That's not necessarily bad news. Both frameworks were designed to be flexible in their implementation and still provide a solid foundation to manage risks.