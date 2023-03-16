Can composable infrastructure and computational storage mix?

On the surface, composable infrastructure and computational storage seem like opposite technologies. Going forward, however, organizations could use both.

Startups leading the way in computational storage include Fungible and ScaleFlux. Fungible, for one, has designed a storage system to be composable, with an eye on hyperscale customers. There are several reasons why an enterprise would want to take advantage of the two types of platform, such as improving latency.

What is composable infrastructure? Server virtualization was based on the idea that physical hosts contain more resources than most workloads need. Organizations could share these hardware resources between workloads. Composable infrastructure takes this concept of resource sharing to the next level. It groups infrastructure components together into resource pools where workloads can use them. When a workload no longer needs certain hardware resources, the resources return to the so another workload can use them. Composable infrastructure environments pool together resources such as compute, memory, networking hardware and storage. These components do not need to all reside within the same system. Composable infrastructure environments can scale horizontally -- the resources in newly added nodes are simply added to the pool. Resources are disaggregated in this way, so nodes must connect together through high-speed interconnects.

What is computational storage? Computational storage is a relatively new technology in which a CPU and memory are either placed inside of an SSD or near the storage hardware. Organizations can perform certain tasks at the storage level rather than burdening the system's CPU. Storage encryption and video processing are good candidates for computational storage. Computational storage is not limited to these types of tasks -- some vendors can run an entire server OS at the storage level.