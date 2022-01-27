Thank you for visiting the TechnologyGuide network. Unfortunately, these forums are no longer active.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire community for their steadfast support—it is really you, our readers, that drove the spirit of TechnologyGuide, as savvy tech consumers helping other savvy tech consumers find the right solutions for their personal and professional endeavors. The community has been fostered amongst its readers, and anyone who ever posted a comment, question, or response to the board, along with our forum moderators, are a true reflection of the original goal of the TechnologyGuide network: objectively, and thoughtfully, ranking and reviewing consumer technologies.

In that regard, the community will live far beyond the TechnologyGuide sites, and we encourage members to explore other highly relevant communities available across the web, including:

Thank you once again for your years of support!