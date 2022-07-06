A look at effective voice user interface design

Voice recognition technology has existed since the early 1950s, though many of today's consumers are likely more familiar with Siri or Cortana as their first brush with a voice user interface. Digital assistants and smart speakers, such as the Amazon Echo and Google Nest, have made a considerable impression on the consumer market: Forecasts suggest that there will be more smart speakers than smart homes by 2024. It may seem that platforms from Amazon, Google and Apple have fulfilled all the market's voice technology needs.

In truth, these advances are just the beginning of smart homes' shift to total voice control. As incredible as existing smart speakers' capabilities are, they are just version 1.0 in the great voice control revolution -- a revolution that is propelled by thoughtful design.

Designing to overcome limitations Consumers are increasingly seeking offerings that make their home space fit overlapping needs more comfortably. The essential deliverables of a smart home include entertainment, security, comfort, energy management and senior safety. These deliverables are all made simpler and more accessible with voice control. Homeowners expect that their smart home devices will consistently perform these tasks without the issues of latency, security or reliability. As technology advances, engineers design new hardware and software to overcome the limitations of today's smart speakers. If smart speakers are the gateway, the next upgrade can be expected to provide significantly more natural user experiences. New digital signal processing (DSP), designed specifically for audio edge processing, can be discreetly embedded into products and provide an immediate response to user voice commands without cloud latency, and eliminates the processing constraints frequently faced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that can hinder usability, such as power consumption, memory limits and integration compatibility. These offerings provide new levels of personalization and -- along with machine learning -- edge devices will increase their intelligence and usefulness daily.

Design for far-field audio capture Future voice user interfaces (VUIs) will also have an "anywhere and everywhere" feel where users can speak without needing a smart speaker in proximity. Lights, thermostats and other appliances can turn the whole home into a listenable zone, that await the wake word or sound. Far-field vocal capture, the general term for when a speaking voice isn't physically close to the microphone, requires specialized hardware and software, and most importantly, dedicated design consideration. Notably, this includes port orientation, microphone array and beamforming. Port orientation, the physical opening where audio signals can be accepted without obstruction, is a primary concern. The acoustic port should be far enough from speakers and noise sources, such as motors, to reduce as much extraneous noise at the source as possible. Poor port placement can cause costly changes in printed circuit boards or plastics later in the product design cycle. Microphone arrays and beamforming work together to mimic the human auditory system's ability to localize sound. Multiple microphones, or an array, allow devices to simultaneously hear sounds from all directions. Through beamforming, the microphone array can be programmed to selectively capture and reject sounds through location source recognition of incoming sounds through timing, frequency and amplitude cues. Different microphones work together to capture near and far sounds. They then send the information for DSP that helps the system distinguish which audio is important (speech) and which is unwanted (noise).