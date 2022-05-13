Simplify zero-trust implementation for IoT security

While most organizations today have at least a basic understanding of the importance of zero trust, they're struggling to implement it. The comprehension isn't matching the reality. For example, in a new survey from Fortinet, 59% of respondents said they can't authenticate users and devices on an ongoing basis.

This is a major problem, because not only is there an uptick in data breaches and other cyber incidents, these attacks are becoming more costly. IBM now estimates the global average cost of a breach is $4.24 million. So, it's not surprising that more organizations are looking to shift from implicit to zero trust. The trouble is that without the right framework, these efforts often fall short.

IT professionals -- especially those that oversee IoT deployments -- are interested in the zero-trust security model. Rather than assume anyone or anything that has network access can be trusted, a zero-trust mindset assumes the opposite. Nothing can be trusted anywhere, whether outside or inside the network perimeter.

The switch from implicit trust to zero trust comes in response to the rising incidents and costs of cybercrime. Many organizations have a vision of what they want or need in terms of zero trust and zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and most of them claim to have a zero-trust access (ZTA) or ZTNA strategy either in place or in active deployment.

Implementation problems abound While most Fortinet survey respondents indicated they understand zero-trust concepts, more than 80% felt implementing a zero-trust strategy across an extended network wasn't going to be easy. Sixty percent reported it would be moderately or very difficult and another 21% said it would be extremely difficult. Many admins indicated they cannot consistently authenticate users or devices and struggle to monitor use after authentication. Because authentication is considered fundamental to a zero-trust strategy, it seems that many organizations either misunderstand zero trust or have incomplete deployments. Survey respondents almost unanimously agree that it is vital for zero-trust security workflows to be integrated with their infrastructure, work across cloud and on-premises infrastructure and be secure at the application layer. The biggest challenge organizations mention in building a zero-trust strategy is the lack of qualified vendors with a complete offering.