Red Hat and IBM, Chainguard take on OSS security risk

Several industry players are converging on the clearinghouse model to defend open source software at a time when AI is surfacing vulnerabilities at machine-speed.

Red Hat and IBM have partnered on Project Lightwell, a global, $5 billion, 20,000 engineer effort to identify vulnerabilities and deploy validated patches at scale.

Software supply chain security companies like Chainguard are also pursuing a similar model and looking to become the maintainers of last resort. Chainguard is making a $50 million, 100 engineer commitment to open source and will use AI to help triage vulnerabilities. Both Project Lightwell and Chainguard's efforts were announced on May 28th, shortly after Anthropic released an initial update on Project Glasswing. In the update, Anthropic reported Mythos finding 23,019 open source vulnerabilities in the first couple months of the initiative, with an estimated 6,202 at high- or critical-level severity.

"The number of vulnerabilities found in just Q1 of 2026 has already exceeded all of '25," Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager of Red Hat Enterprise Linux told TechTarget. "As the volume's gone up, the mean time to exploitation has gone down -- and by some measures is actually negative now. The number we often cite is: The bugs are already being exploited seven days before we even know that the bugs exist. Everything I just said was before Mythos showed up."

Norms around CVE disclosure are not holding Vulnerabilities are showing up faster than ever and organizations are slow to fix them, which only adds to a growing backlog. "Log4j was a great example," Dan Lorenc, CEO of Chainguard told TechTarget. "The original reporter of that bug didn't even know it was a security issue. They just found a bug and fixed the bug publicly. Then all of a sudden, everyone realized there was a security issue and scrambled as quickly as they possibly could when they found out how bad it was. There was no kind of closed-door discussion about what to do with the handling of that issue." Some companies cannot scramble quickly, especially larger, legacy companies. Hellekson estimated that it takes Fortune 500 companies over 40 days on average to patch a critical vulnerability. "The number of vulnerabilities is just accumulating for every company, because they can't patch this stuff fast enough, and there's too many new vulnerabilities coming in for them to satisfy the backlog. Everybody in the industry is sitting on this backlog of vulnerabilities that they've never fixed," Hellekson told TechTarget. AI's ability to reach in and find bugs where people don't makes the backlogs more risky. "Some of your vendors that have been around for a longer period of time, they have larger code bases, they have much more tech debt, there's more attack surface there. And they're discovering a lot of vulnerabilities that they're understanding they're having to remediate, and they're going to have to pour the resources in to remediate that because they recognize these models are going to be out there," said Todd Thiemann, principal analyst at Omdia. "They have to get their houses in order."

Why is this specifically a problem for open source? When a company finds bugs in software that's maintained by a vendor, the next step is simple -- ask the vendor to go solve the problem. It's less clear-cut with open source. More than 90% of the Fortune 500 is running on open source software. Often those open source communities cannot respond to a vulnerability the same way a vendor can. There's a much wider spectrum of maintenance quality. Sometimes, critical open source projects have only a handful of unpaid maintainers -- or no maintainers. "There's no one you can call," said Hellekson. "There's no SLA. There's no support contract. It's just stuff you pluck from the internet." This is an issue with tens of thousands of new vulnerabilities surfacing. "Right now, if a company needs one of those fixed, they basically only have bad options," Hellekson said. Those options are: Sink resources into fixing the issue yourself. "You could spend the money and burn the tokens to solve it just for yourself, in which case you're bearing 100% of the cost, and you are now a permanent owner of those fixes that you made, and now you have to carry those fixes over for the rest of the life of the application," Hellekson said. Deal with the known vulnerability problem. "Tell the open source community, hey, I found a vulnerability in your software, which is a responsible thing to do. Unfortunately for you that also means announcing to the world that you have a security vulnerability," Hellekson said.

Project Lightwell and the clearinghouse model The clearinghouse model that Red Hat/IBM -- and Chainguard to an extent -- are adopting aims to give organizations a third choice. "Nobody's really done anything like this before." Hellekson said. "There's lot's of companies that will do backporting and fixes. One of the unique things about [Project Lightwell], and this is what the twenty thousand [engineers] is about, is we're not only doing that, but we are also pledging to make sure that this stuff lands in the upstream communities." Nobody's really done anything like this before Gunnar HelleksonVP and GM of Red Hat Enterprise Linux When companies discover vulnerabilities in their own code, they can report them to a clearinghouse like Project Lightwell, which patches the vulnerability and deploys it across the software supply chain. Project Lightwell is a subscription service, letting organizations integrate fixes back into their environments. Every patch is also submitted directly back to the originating OSS project for review and acceptance. "That's not robot work. Upstream communities already have plenty of robots sending them pull requests and patches. They're buried in those," Hellekson said, "We believe there is an essential human component to this, so that actual humans with actual relationships to the upstream communities will be able to carry and sponsor those patches back into the upstream communities."

AI vs. AI Still, to keep up, using AI is a must for the engineers in the clearinghouse. "Just the sheer volume means that you have to automate as much as possible," Hellekson said. "That doesn't take anything away from the human judgement stage of the process, but you need AI to review the information, do the triage, develop the remediations, test the remediations. So that's part of what we're building with Lightwell is building that platform on which we can do that." Project Lightwell is currently working with a shortlist of design partners, including Bank of America, BNY, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorganChase, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, State Street, Visa and Wells Fargo. "What we're doing is for folks who want to buy a certain level of service, but who also understand the value of getting the fix upstream instead of just carrying it," Hellekson said. If the open source project is not interested in integrating the fix, the clearinghouse will carry the patch on behalf of the members. "We will offer the fix-up. We can't control whether they'll take it in, but we'll at least make it available." AI has made taking on maintenance of important but unmaintained open source projects possible. "Being able to maintain, update and act as the maintainer of last resort ... would not have been possible without armies of people in the past," Lorenc said. "AI is causing a lot of problems of scale for the industry, but I think it’s also going to make a lot of things possible." Security maintenance of mature OSS projects with no maintainers is something Chainguard has already been working on with its EmeritOSS program, automating CVE patching alongside a small team.