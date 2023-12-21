Object-oriented vs. functional programming explained

Committing to a programming paradigm is an important step in any application development effort. While they are hardly the only two options when it comes to overarching development models, the choice between functional programming and object-oriented programming is one that an increasing number of developers face today.

In this piece, we'll review the major differences between functional and object-oriented programming, offer up a few examples of how they work, and review the considerations that matter most when making the choice between these coding paradigms.

Object-oriented vs. functional programming methods In essence, functional programs behave like common math functions, such as the calculations behind a conversion from Celsius to Fahrenheit. With functions, the same inputs consistently lead to the same result. A "pure" function is deterministic and will not produce side effects -- in other words, it will always return the same value when called and will not modify anything outside of its scope or parameters. One example of the functional method is Google's implementation of MapReduce and its approach to returning results to certain search terms. MapReduce connects search terms in the form of key-value pairs using a function called reduce. This process aggregates the search terms and assigns each one a value that will indicate what type of result it should return. Given the same data set, Google will spit out the same answer every time without side effects. On the other hand, object-oriented programming can contain state-dependent variables, which means objects don't necessarily retain consistent values. For example, imagine a method designed to return an average salary rate, which is $50,000. If a developer runs a method that adds 10% to that total, then asks for the salary again, the returned value is $55,000. Object-oriented programs can also contain global and static variables that will make responses different every time. Object-oriented programming is a well-known development approach, and often underlies the structured programs most developers learn to write in the early stages of their career. Many of these languages include elements that are almost indistinguishable from functions, but they're a far cry from the mechanisms found in a purely functional programming language like Haskell.

Code examples for object-oriented vs. functional programming The following is a code example for functional programming that features the FizzBuzz coding challenge. This is a common coding test where developers create a function that prints a series of letters and numbers based on a simple set of rules: Replace numbers divisible by three with the word Fizz. Replace numbers divisible by five with the word Buzz. Replace numbers divisible by both three and five with the word FizzBuzz. Many functional languages can structure this logic as individual functions, as shown in the example below (written in F#). open System let isFizzBuzz value = (value % 15) = 0 let isFizz value = (value % 3) = 0 let isBuzz value = (value % 5) = 0 let output (value : int) = if isFizzBuzz value then "FizzBuzz" else if isFizz value then "Fizz" else if isBuzz value then "Buzz" else string value [<EntryPoint>] let main argv = let message = seq { for i in 1..100 do output i} |> String.concat " " printfn "%s" message printfn "Done" However, what if we try to accomplish the same thing using an object-oriented language like C#? While the logic is similar, the big difference with the object-oriented approach is that the code transforms the logic into an object that stores the numbers we need to replace as individual variables. There are two specific advantages to this object-oriented approach. First, if the overall application encapsulates a series of logic, the objects can interact through simplified interfaces. Second, a programmer could use inheritance to create an entire series of tests similar to FizzBuzz, adding or changing logic as needed. The example below demonstrates how to do this in C#, which creates a class and routine that dictates the replacement process. public class Fizzer { private int _val; public Fizzer() { _val = 1; } public string getNewVal() { string answer = ""; if (_val%5==0) answer = "Fizz"; if (_val%3==0) answer+= "Buzz"; if (!(_val%3==0 || _val%5==0)) answer = Convert.ToString(_val); answer+="

"; _val+=1; return answer; } } class Program { static void Main(string[] args) { Fizzer f = new Fizzer(); for (int idx=1;idx<100;idx++){ Console.Write(f.getNewVal()); } } } For a higher level of abstraction, an object could loop through from start to finish and call the method. This is useful if the programmer wants to build the program using rules from a file that might change over time.