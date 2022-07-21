Top 12 application performance monitoring tools

Business applications are incorporating a wider range of technologies and being distributed across a greater number of systems and geographic locations every day. In such a climate, it has become increasingly difficult to guarantee applications deliver the performance necessary to provide an optimal user experience. DevOps teams must come up with ways to ensure their applications operate at peak efficiency, and for this, they need an effective application performance monitoring tool that can see into every level of their applications, regardless of where they are and the technologies used.

What is APM? Application performance monitoring (APM) refers to the process of actively monitoring an application's performance to ensure it operates at an optimal level and delivers a seamless user experience. Only through performance monitoring can DevOps teams effectively address performance issues and manage their applications. An organization that deploys and manages applications requires an effective APM strategy to gather and quantify performance-related data from components that support the application delivery process. The teams responsible for those applications should be able to easily access information such as CPU utilization, memory demands, disk I/O speeds and application response times, as well as track error rates and the frequency an application runs into problems or fails. Performance monitoring has grown increasingly important as applications become more distributed and complex, sometimes spanning multiple cloud environments or running in hybrid clouds. An APM strategy should not only monitor infrastructure and application components, but incorporate the ability to track business transactions, application dependencies and the overall user experience. Only then can DevOps teams see the entire application picture and get at the root causes of any issues that arise, so they can be addressed before they affect the user experience.

Tips for selecting an APM tool To implement their APM strategies, organizations need monitoring systems that can track performance over time and provide DevOps teams with the information they need to proactively address performance issues. Choosing such a tool can be difficult, but there are some basic capabilities to look for in an APM tool. Ensure that it does the following: provides full-stack performance monitoring across all layers, down to the code and transaction levels;

supports the programming languages and platforms used to develop and deliver the organization's applications;

collects data efficiently, without affecting application performance, while supporting components at all layers of the application stack;

includes user experience monitoring and diagnostics;

monitors applications across on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid environments;

facilitates effective traceability, diagnostics, root cause analysis and issue resolution;

incorporates AI and advanced analytics to provide deeper insights into the collected data;

integrates seamlessly with third-party tools and technologies;

includes advanced alerting and notification capabilities that can be easily customized, with support for anomalous behavior detection;

offers extensive reporting and visualization capabilities that make the collected data easy to understand and act upon;

provides a platform that is simple to implement and use, while offering reliable technical support; and

offers a cost-effective option that can help reduce overall application maintenance costs. In addition to these capabilities, decision-makers must account for the more general characteristics of each platform. Consider the following questions: Is the platform offered as SaaS or as self-hosted software that can be implemented on premises or on a cloud-based platform?

Does the platform rely solely on client agents to gather performance data, or does it support agentless data collection? Finally, decision-makers should evaluate the product's scalability and the security mechanisms that are in place to protect the data.