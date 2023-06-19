What is a SIPOC (suppliers, inputs, process, outputs, customers) diagram?

A SIPOC (suppliers, inputs, process, outputs, customers) diagram is a visual tool for documenting a business process from beginning to end prior to implementation. SIPOC -- pronounced sigh-pock -- diagrams are also referred to as high-level process maps because they do not contain much detail.

SIPOC diagrams are useful for focusing a discussion, helping team members agree on a common language and understanding a process for continuous improvement.

In Six Sigma, SIPOC is often used during the define phase of the DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, control) methodology. Some organizations use SIPOC diagrams in the opposite direction, or COPIS, to map the value of the customer to a business process.