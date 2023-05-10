Virtual leadership styles: transformational vs. transactional

There's no one-size-fits-all leadership style for managing remote teams, but virtual project managers have options. Many traditional management styles don't work for remote work environments. Turning to new forms, such as e-leadership, may help.

E-leadership takes place in non-traditional virtual business environments dependent on information technology, according to corporate trainer, instructional designer and project manager Margaret R. Lee in her book Leading Virtual Project Teams: Adapting Leadership Theories and Communications Techniques to 21st Century Organizations, 2nd Edition. Information technology is only one aspect of e-leadership.

The e-leadership model involves several traditional and non-traditional approaches, Lee wrote. Two specific forms include transformational leadership and transactional leadership.

Transformational leadership inspires employees to contribute, Lee wrote. In this model, leaders motivate workers by clearly identifying objectives and setting the project's vision. This leadership style urges employees to use collaboration, collective problem solving and creativity to achieve goals. In one case study -- detailed in the following excerpt -- teams led by transformational leaders exhibited higher-level thinking and were more likely to show ethical thinking.

A transactional leader is more concrete, closely monitoring employees and setting clear expectations based on a reward and punishment system. Employee collaboration and innovation aren't necessary for this leadership style. The same case study highlighted that teams led by a transactional leader were more likely to opt for using copyrighted material.

Still, the two styles have a role in management and often coexist alongside other e-leadership approaches.



Virtual project environments require a variety of leadership, management and communication styles from e-leaders, Lee wrote. The key to managing an organization's human resources and supervising virtual projects well is understanding where to apply appropriate e-leadership styles.

This excerpt from Chapter 2 of Leading Virtual Project Teams outlines the differences and similarities between transformational and transactional leadership styles for virtual teams as well as gives advice on how to implement each approach.