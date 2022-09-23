Experts highlight trust and safety practices for the metaverse

Businesses are likely to spend billions of dollars on the metaverse, which is why experts say that building trust and safety practices into the metaverse experience from the beginning is critical.

The metaverse -- a virtual world allowing consumers to shop, work, play, own land and conduct business -- is already prompting use cases for trust and safety policies, as situations like verbal abuse between avatars arise, said Manu Aggarwal, partner at global research firm Everest Group, during an online webinar. Trust and safety policies are business practices used to reduce risk to users of online platforms.

The metaverse will make trust and safety issues riskier and potentially costly because of the types of investments these platforms will attract, said Chris McClean, global lead for digital ethics at consulting firm Avanade.

"There are ways to spend money in social media or gaming environments, but it's nothing like spending $100,000 on an NFT [non-fungible token] or $1 million on a piece of virtual land," he said.

Challenges in the metaverse McClean said privacy will be a significant challenge for consumers and businesses in the metaverse, as the types and amounts of data companies can collect increase. Critics have said, for instance, that VR headsets could enable biometric data collection. "Metaverse has all kinds of new interfaces, so navigating that new reality is going to be tough," McClean said. Abuse is cited as another problem. The metaverse is an immersive emotional experience, meaning that any kind of verbal attack will likely have more significant effects on the individual being attacked than in a traditional online setting. "That's another big ethical consideration: mental and psychological safety," he said. "Are people comfortable being themselves in the metaverse and not being attacked?"