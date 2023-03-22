Rockwell Automation manufacturer poll finds tech paralysis

Complexity, a labor shortage and a fuzzy return on investment have hampered technology adoption among manufacturers trying to modernize operations to stay competitive.

The sheer number of technology options to improve manufacturing efficiency left almost a third of manufacturers surveyed this year by industrial IT provider Rockwell Automation in a state of "technology paralysis."

"The amount of noise that manufacturers are hearing these days is a bit overwhelming," said Jerry Foster, CTO of Plex Systems, a Rockwell company that provides manufacturing execution systems. "They don't have a lot of [financial] room to make mistakes."

Manufacturers are overwhelmed by vendors with similar technology for improving the quality of finished goods or predictive maintenance of factory gear, said IDC analyst Marcia Walker. All claim to provide data lakes for storing raw data for analytics powered by AI or machine learning.

"People get into this analysis paralysis because they want to pick the perfect thing, And it's hard to do when they all sound the same," Walker said.

Manufacturers' expertise is also in systems very different from those sold by IT vendors, Walker said. Manufacturers understand programmable logic controllers and industrial automation and control systems, not Kubernetes, containers and cloud-native architectures.

"They're just speaking different languages," she said.