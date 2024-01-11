Apple, Google face tumultuous legal year ahead

This year marks a pivotal moment for tech giants such as Google and Apple and how the companies operate their app stores.

Both Google and Apple faced lawsuits from Fortnite creator Epic Games challenging the companies' app store operations, including the companies' hefty commission fees for offering an app in the app store and the requirement that app developers use in-app purchasing methods rather than any outside options. Both cases went through separate trials and resulted in opposite decisions. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled mainly in Apple's favor in 2021, deciding that Apple did not engage in antitrust behavior on 9 out of 10 counts against the company. However, in Google's case, a jury decided in December 2023 that Google had engaged in anti-competitive conduct in its app store operation.

Despite facing the same business behavior laws, Google and Apple encountered different legal scenarios, said William Kovacic, director of the George Washington University Competition Law Center. Google faced a jury trial, while Apple's fate was in the hands of a judge, which resulted in different decisions, he said.

"The laypeople, who are the jurors, the ordinary American citizens, might interpret the evidence somewhat differently than the judge would," Kovacic said. "It's a very interesting illustration of how you can get different results, if you have a jury as opposed to simply trying the case before a judge."

Though Google plans to appeal the decision, the company is already planning changes to its app store following its settlement in September 2023 of a similar case brought by all 50 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in 2021. And Apple isn't off the hook either, since Epic Games petitioned the Supreme Court to take its case.