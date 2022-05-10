4 types of information technology cultures explained

Information technology does not exist in a silo.

In any organization, CIOs need to understand how their IT decisions support the business goals and CEO's vision. That IT-business alignment is critical for helping to solve organizational challenges.

The type of information technology culture your organization has determines the role of IT and the investments for which it will be more or less difficult to make a business case. No single technology culture is best. Each industry has its own unique environment that has different views on technology's position in the business value chain. IT leaders who understand their company's culture are better able to make the best use of their IT resources.

IT culture defined, the 4 cultures explained An information technology culture is a company's attitude toward investing in technology and business technology as a strategic business differentiator. In this regard, IT culture typically falls into four basic categories: conservative, moderate, aggressive and leading edge/bleeding edge. 1. Conservative IT cultures In a conservative IT culture, top leaders see technology as an expense to minimize. In turn, they have IT departments maximize the use of the technology they have, getting the utmost value out of technology investments. These types of companies move off operating systems only when vendors no longer support those systems and IT cannot create workable internal fixes to keep those systems going. Organizations with conservative IT cultures have employees use laptops and desktops for six to 10 years and only replace those when they break. Conservative companies do not see technology as something to provide a competitive advantage, but something whose cost they want to reduce. 2. Moderate IT cultures Organizations with moderate IT cultures prioritize cost management but will occasionally invest in new technology. However, when they do, it is with an eye toward cost containment over seeking strategic advantage. For example, companies with moderate cultures will invest in automation if it directly reduces costs. If there is an ROI in less than a year, they may make the investment. 3. Aggressive IT cultures Aggressive IT cultures categorize technology spending as key to moving the company forward. Business and IT leaders actively look for technology to give them an advantage over competitors. They see how spending in one domain can reduce costs in another. For example, they believe adding automation frees people from doing low-value work so they can focus on high-value work. Although open to developing technologies, leaders in these organizations won't procure such technology based on hype or exploration. Instead, leaders will investigate technology that delivers a business advantage. 4. Leading-edge or bleeding-edge IT cultures Leading-edge or bleeding-edge IT cultures always see technology spend as an investment. Business and IT leaders in these cultures see technology as a business driver, essential to establishing and maintaining market leadership. They are less worried about process and cost, knowing they will figure out how to get more efficient over time. This does not mean investing in technology for the sake of investment. Instead, leaders see investment in technology as a driver for creating a new market, adding a unique competitive differentiation, and facilitating transformation of people, processes and products. Technology for technology's sake rarely yields fundamental business change. Rather, the desire for business change uses technology as a channel to allow this change to occur. In this way, leading-edge companies will necessarily align with business, as a transformation change agent.

A view of technology culture by industry To some extent, different types of IT cultures are associated with industries combined with the size of a company. Conservative IT culture. Industries that are very cost-sensitive with slim profit margins tend to be conservative. Retail companies tend to be this way, especially smaller companies. Retail establishments tend to hold onto equipment until they can no longer use it and may have plain old telephone service, as opposed to IP phones. Some manufacturing companies have slim margins, only spending on technology when necessary. Hospitals tend to be conservative in technology investment -- especially IT technology -- as well as smaller transportation and logistics companies. Moderate IT culture. Law firms tend to be moderate in their view of technology. While they have better profit margins, they generally view technology as a cost to be avoided, versus to something that enables new capabilities. This is true for many service firms, where the service itself isn't technology centric. Aggressive IT culture. Industries that tend to be aggressive in their technology investments include pharmaceutical companies. They see a great advantage in technology, but also must adhere to regulatory frameworks, which leads to strict justifications for technology investments and thoroughly thought-out use cases. Leading-edge or bleeding-edge IT culture. Companies at the edge see technology as critical to business. Investment banking is one industry. They have high profit margins and will adopt new technologies and algorithms to get any analytical advantage over competition. Oil and gas exploration firms also invest aggressively in new technology, searching for novel methods to identify the next energy source, as well as new extraction techniques. Because of the need for innovation, IT is generally given wide latitude to support company goals, which includes the capital to support this innovation.