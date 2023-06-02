How to write an RFP for a software purchase, with template

Too many companies ask for complex information or create poorly written requests for proposal. That's why software buying teams need to understand best practices.

An RFP can improve the software purchase experience for both software buying teams and vendors. The important document tells vendors the key information they must provide to software buying teams. And it gives buying teams a common reference for making purchases and can also help reduce the cost of purchasing software.

A good RFP is not a given.

The buying team understands that vendors must put in time-consuming work to gather the necessary information for the submission. To that point, the buying team should provide a clear, straightforward RFP template that avoids repeating information in different sections or including unnecessary information about the specific software purchase. The buying team should also keep vendors informed of all required changes. For example, the buying team should relay to the IT vendor any adjustments affecting dates, requirements or addendums that clarify certain points within the RFP's previous version.

As an overview, the RFP should include key dates, contact information and any additional materials that help vendors determine right away whether they can meet the request. This step reduces the time spent acquiring critical information over months of discussions.

Representatives from all major stakeholder groups should review the RFP and any supporting documentation for accuracy before release.



Here are some ideas for what to include in an effective RFP for a software purchase, along with a downloadable RFP template with additional guidance. Organizations can use the free download as a starting point for a customized template.