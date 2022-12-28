Comparing DBMS vs. RDBMS: Key differences

Databases store sets of data about products, customers, orders and other facets of business operations for use...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

in transaction processing or BI and analytics applications. A database management system is software that supports the development, administration and use of databases. DBMS is an umbrella term for different types of database management technologies developed over the past 50-plus years.

A relational database management system (RDBMS) is a kind of DBMS that was created in the 1970s and eventually became the dominant database technology. Its hallmarks are a row-based table structure that connects related data elements to one another and support for the Structured Query Language (SQL), a programming language used to manage relational databases and retrieve data from them.

Let's take a closer look at the difference between DBMS and RDBMS technologies, focusing on some general characteristics of the former and specific attributes that differentiate the latter from other types of DBMS software for data management uses.

What is an RDBMS? Relational software uses the concept of database normalization and the constraints of primary and foreign keys to establish relationships between rows of data in different database tables. Primary keys are unique identifiers for a table's rows -- for example, a customer ID number could be the primary key in a table with data on a company's customers. Foreign keys point to primary keys in other tables. The ability to link related data values via the use of keys eliminates the need to store data in multiple tables. That reduces data redundancy, which, in turn, lowers storage requirements, streamlines database maintenance and enables faster querying in RDBMS environments. The relational model was first defined by IBM researcher E.F. Codd in a technical paper published in 1970. Oracle released the first commercial RDBMS in 1979, when the company was called Relational Software Inc., and other vendors soon developed rival products. SQL, also created at IBM, was adopted as a common programming language for relational databases and then standardized in 1986 -- although RDBMS vendors still offer versions of it with proprietary extensions for querying and data manipulation. The rise of the RDBMS began in earnest in the 1980s as the client-server model of computing took hold in organizations, and relational systems began to dominate the DBMS market by the mid-1990s. Now, cloud-based database services are driving most of the growth in relational software deployments. Top RDBMS products include the following: Microsoft SQL Server and Azure SQL Database, its cloud cousin;

Amazon Aurora from AWS;

Oracle Database, which underpins the Oracle Autonomous Database cloud service;

Google Cloud SQL;

IBM Db2; and

SAP HANA. Three open source database platforms are also popular RDBMS options: PostgreSQL, MariaDB and MySQL, which is owned by Oracle. This Venn diagram shows some of the separate and shared attributes of RDBMS software and other DBMS technologies.