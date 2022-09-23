How Lufthansa is flying its data warehouse to the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry particularly hard, forcing many airlines to find new ways to optimize operations.

For Germany-based global aviation firm Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the pandemic was a driver for the company to rethink its data strategy to support a more agile approach than what it had been using, particularly for its data warehouse technologies.

The airline had been using on-premises technologies and is now moving to the cloud. Moving from an on-premises data warehouse to the cloud is not a simple lift and shift exercise. To that end, Lufthansa said on Sept. 20 that it is using the Datometry Hyper-Q data virtualization platform to help move to the Microsoft Azure Synapse cloud service.

"We do have a data technology strategy, and what we wanted to achieve is to increase our resilience and scalability options," explained Mirco Bharpalania, senior director for data, analytics and integration at Lufthansa Group.

How Datometry enables the move to a cloud data warehouse As with any large organization, the airline maintains multiple database and data warehouse technologies across its operations. For the cloud migration move, one of the first on-premises system Lufthansa's shifting is its customer data system running on Teradata. The move away from its existing on-premises data warehouse systems is part of Lufthansa's larger data strategy. Lufthansa looks to build a unified data platform in the cloud that consolidates its data efforts. The company chose to largely standardize on the Microsoft Azure stack, Bharpalania said. The existing data warehouse cannot just be simply dropped into the cloud deployment as there are different structures and capabilities that each deployment offers. The Datometry platform -- which the San Francisco-based vendor markets as a specialized technology for Teradata-to-cloud data warehouse migrations -- provides a virtualization layer that abstracts the differences. It lets SQL operations that were running on Lufthansa's existing on-premises system run without problems on its new cloud deployment. By using Datometry, Lufthansa can reduce its risks in migrating to the cloud; its teams don't have to rewrite every SQL query that they were using on premises, Bharpalania said. "So the intention is to shift to the cloud and have the virtualization layer of Datometry around it," he said. "The virtualization reduces the risk and increase the speed. Otherwise we would have we would have needed a lot of experts to make the move."