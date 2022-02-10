Data quality startup Superconductive raises $40M

Open source-based data quality startup Superconductive on Feb. 10 said it has raised $40 million in a series B round of funding.

Superconductive, based in Redwood City, Calif., was founded in 2017 and raised $21 million in a series A round in May 2021. The vendor is building out data quality technology -- based on the open source Great Expectations project -- that can be integrated with data pipelines that flow into operations, analytics, machine learning and business intelligence deployments.

To date, Superconductive has not yet offered an enterprise version of Great Expectations, and its plan with the new funding is to develop a commercially supported data quality service.

The need for data quality is growing and is a big theme for many organizations in 2022.

"This is the year of data quality," said Enterprise Strategy Group analyst Mike Leone. "In fact, our research shows that of all technology areas supporting data-driven initiatives, data quality will be receiving the most significant investment."

Expectations growing for data quality in 2022 Data quality is increasingly important for a number of reasons. Leone said that organizations are almost being forced to backtrack a bit in their adoption of emerging technology. In his view, companies are realizing they may have moved too quickly and now must slow down as they work to address the early stages of the data lifecycle, such as ensuring data can be trusted and is of high quality before they analyze it or use it to train machine learning models. The expansion of categories such as data observability is proving to be a landing zone for several emerging data quality vendors as they look to tie their messages to areas such as DataOps.

Superconductive's path forward to advancing data quality At the most basic level, data quality for organizations means being able to effectively use data, said Abe Gong, CEO and co-founder of Superconductive. "It's making sure that data is not missing and that you don't have big outliers, and the type of data that flows through systems is correct," he said. A key part of good data quality in Gong's view is also an approach that he referred to as data profiling. A core concept within the open source Great Expectations technology is the data profiler, an automated way to establish the expectation or desired level of data quality for a given data set.