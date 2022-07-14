ScyllaDB V open source NoSQL database embraces WebAssembly

ScyllaDB updated its namesake database with a series of capabilities that aim to improve the open source NoSQL database.

ScyllaDB V became generally available on July 12.

During the development of the new release the vendor had previously referred to the release as ScyllaDB 5.0, but has rebranded it to Roman numeral V for marketing purposes.

With ScyllaDB V, the database gets a new scheduler that helps to optimize read and write operations. The database also has a new model for user-defined functions (UDF) that uses WebAssembly technology that can support multiple programming languages including C, JavaScript, Python and Rust.

ScyllaDB competes against multiple database vendors including Apache Cassandra-based DataStax and Amazon with its DynamoDB system. Unlike DataStax or Amazon, ScyllaDB V is not yet available in a database-as-a-service model, though ScyllaDB plans on updating its cloud service later this year to a consumption-based approach.

Among ScyllaDB's users is online advertising technology vendor GumGum, which uses the NoSQL database to tally and count views for ads.

Keith Sader, director of engineering for ad server at GumGum, said he's interested in the ScyllaDB V performance improvements that will enable better management of workload scaling.

Sader said he’s also looking forward to ScyllaDB's rollout of a consumption-based database-as-a-service model. Currently ScyllaDB Cloud runs as a service inside of an organization's own virtual private cloud environment in AWS.

"We would be interested in purchasing our ScyllaDB usage like we purchase every other system, on AWS as a pay-as-you-consume basis versus everything up front," Sader said. " This would help our DevOps folks focus on the core business issues of our platform versus. managing infrastructure."

ScyllaDB V accelerates NoSQL database operations At the core of the ScyllaDB V update are performance upgrades designed to improve database consistency and accelerate workloads. Among the new features is an I/O (input/output) scheduler. ScyllaDB's previous I/O scheduler took a “simplified” view of storage performance, understanding the throughput and latency for access, said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. "Over time, we noticed that sometimes the latency that we hoped to get isn't what we were getting in certain cases and we learned that storage can perform differently for different read and write workloads," Laor said. The new I/O scheduler accounts for the characteristics of different workloads and can understand how storage access for read and write will perform. The updated scheduler also enables users to scale a ScyllaDB cluster with lower latency.