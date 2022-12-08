CockroachDB brings user-defined functions to distributed SQL

Cockroach Labs updated its distributed SQL database platform with the general availability of CockroachDB 22.2.

The new release, introduced on Dec. 6, is the second update from the well-funded database vendor in 2022, following the vendor's update in May that added automation and scalability features, including a time-to-live data management capability.

With the update, the vendor added support for user-defined functions (UDFs), which enable to developers to add functions for application development. CockroachDB 22.2 also integrates a new Intelligent Insights service that provides performance monitoring capabilities for the database.

CockroachDB competes with several distributed SQL databases including Yugabyte and Google's AlloyDB database service.

Users want the ability to execute business logic closer to data, said Sanjeev Mohan, an analyst with SanjMo Advisory. That's a capability that CockroachDB update brings with UDFs, and is a welcome addition for CockroachDB users, he said.

How Intelligent Insights help users Among the users of CockroachDB is online household management service Yohana. The company's services are built on a microservices architecture that interacts with CockroachDB. "Our application collects PII [personally identifiable information] and large amounts of user data," said Doris Hung, tech lead Manager at Yohana. "So we needed a database that was resilient and could scale quickly and easily store data close to customers for performance and compliance to ensure an ideal customer experience no matter what." Hung said she's particularly interested in the new Intelligent Insights capability, noting that it provides database monitoring with actionable fixes directly from the user interface. "We have already started to reap some of the benefits of Intelligent Insights as we were able to test it in beta," she said. "The data quickly exposed several unused indexes within our workload that had high maintenance overhead." Hung said that with the adjustments suggested by Intelligent Insights, Yohana was able to improve write performance by 40% for some of the company's most critical database tables.