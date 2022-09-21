CockroachDB serverless database debuts as migration efforts advance

Cockroach Labs on Wednesday advanced its CockroachDB serverless database, alongside a new set of migration tools the vendor has codenamed Molt.

The well-funded vendor, based in New York City, has raised $633 million in venture capital to develop the CockroachDB distributed SQL database.

The last major update for the platform was the CockroachDB 21.1 release that came out on May 24, integrating enhanced automation and scalability features. For the past year, Cockroach Labs has been testing its new serverless cloud database-as-a-service.

That service is generally available as of Wednesday. The serverless DBaaS provides organizations with a consumption-based, fully managed deployment of CockroachDB that with the general release also integrates performance and availability improvements.

CockroachDB competes against a number of distributed SQL vendors' databases including YugabyteDB, which also has a serverless cloud option, as well as Google's AlloyDB, launched in May.

Among the users of the CockroachDB Serverless databases is blockchain gaming platform Rainmaker Games, which is using the service to help power its gaming and community site.

The serverless databases has helped his company get its services running quicker since it doesn't need to deploy, configure and manage the database, said Jonathan Kennell, co-founder and CTO, Rainmaker Games.

A key attribute of CockroachDB that is attractive is that it's PostgreSQL compatible, Kennell said. While multiple hosted PostgreSQL options are on the market, scalability can be a challenge, he said. With CockroachDB Serverless, that auto-scaling is built in.

"With CockroachDB Serverless, we’re able to get started quickly and only pay for what we use," Kennel said. "There is zero complexity or bottlenecks. We can simply focus on building the best application for our users."

How CockroachDB has advanced its distributed SQL serverless database Over the year that CockroachDB has been in preview, the vendor has improved the database to support production workloads. With the general release, the serverless database now has a service-level agreement commitment of 99.99% uptime availability for serverless clusters. CockroachDB Serverless now also provides SQL activity reporting and metrics to help users troubleshoot problems. Cockroach Labs also now has a series of third-party integrations available in preview. One of the integrations is with open sources software vendor HashiCorp's Terraform, a widely used infrastructure-as-code tool. Terraform can be used to access the CockroachDB API to provision database clusters within the serverless service. "We recognize that many customers are using TerraForm in order to deploy their architectures," Kimball said. "This is all about enabling efficient utilization of our cloud platform through the Terraform orchestration interface, which we find that is very well adopted in the ecosystem."