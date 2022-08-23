InfluxData eases event streaming data collection

Time series database vendor InfluxData added new capabilities to its InfluxDB Cloud service that aim to make it easier to integrate event streaming data.

InfluxData develops the open source InfluxDB database, and also provides a commercially supported database-as-a-service platform with InfluxDB Cloud.

In February, the vendor added new capabilities to better support IoT and industrial sensors. Those capabilities are now being further extended with the InfluxDB Native Connectors service in the cloud to make it easier for users to directly ingest and load data coming from event streaming data and message broker services.

The first service supported by InfluxDB Native connectors is the MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol. InfluxData plans on supporting Apache Kafka, AMQP (advance message queuing protocol) and Amazon Kinesis with its native connector approach in the coming months.

InfluxData competes against a number of database vendors that provide time series capabilities, including MongoDB, which has been building out its time series features in recent releases.

InfluxData is attempting to help end users streamline the process of getting data into InfluxDB Cloud with the introduction of InfluxDB Native Connectors, said Rachel Stephens, an analyst with RedMonk.

A common architectural pattern is to send time series data from an IoT device to an MQTT message broker, which publishes data to a Telegraf collection agent, which then passes the data to InfluxDB. The new connectors from InfluxData simplifies that approach.

"The Native MQTT collector will enable users to connect their MQTT broker directly to InfluxDB," Stephens said. "The introduction of native connectors should help reduce the level of overhead required to write and maintain MQTT data collection pipelines."

Bringing event streaming data to the InfluxDB time series database Until now, users have been able to get data into the InfluxDB Cloud either by writing code to connect sources or by deploying an agent, such as Telegraf, said Brian Gilmore, director of IoT and emerging technology at InfluxData. "There really wasn't a way for user to simply point at a data source and just say -- ‘collect data from here,’ " Gilmore said. "What we've done is basically taken up to potentially thousands of lines of code that somebody would be managing externally to do data ingest at large scale, and we just brought it all within the database." InfluxDB Native Connectors also includes a built-in parser that enables users to obtain the specific information from a data stream that is needed. For example, an MQTT data stream from a sensor could include all kinds of data about an operational environment that isn't all needed in the database. With the connectors, it is now possible to just pull out and ingest data that a developer is looking for, for example, the temperature in an operational environment such as a warehouse. Gilmore noted that InfluxData is providing the service via a web-based user interface in the InfluxDB Cloud as well, to try to make it as easy as possible for users to connect to data sources.