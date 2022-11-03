Aerospike Cloud advances real-time database service

Real-time database vendor Aerospike began previewing the next generation of its cloud database as a service.

The Aerospike Database has included a cloud service since 2019 that organizations can deploy inside of a virtual private cloud environment. The new Aerospike Cloud offering, introduced on Nov. 2, is a serverless DBaaS offering that provides a full database platform for the AWS public cloud infrastructure.

The move toward enabling serverless DBaaS is one that Aerospike's rivals have also embraced in recent years. Confluent Cloud as well as Hazelcast provide serverless DBaaS deployment options for users.

The move to DBaaS is a positive initiative for Aerospike with upsides for the vendor's customers and growth prospects, said Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller.

Aerospike has carved out a niche in the crowded database market with a focus on high performance for critical applications. As the demand for these applications moves to the cloud as the operating platform, it is key for Aerospike to be present in the cloud, in an easy-to-consume fashion. Holger MuellerAnalyst, Constellation Research

"Aerospike has carved out a niche in the crowded database market with a focus on high performance for critical applications," Mueller said. "As the demand for these applications moves to the cloud as the operating platform, it is key for Aerospike to be present in the cloud, in an easy-to-consume fashion."

The evolution of Aerospike's real-time data platform The new DBaaS platform builds on multiple product improvements Aerospike has been developing in recent years, according to Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and co-founder of Aerospike. The Aerospike 6.0 database became generally available in April, adding data modeling capabilities, including support for the document data model and JSON. The vendor released Aerospike 6.1 in August, with updates to improve performance and consistency. "Aerospike has been focused quite a bit on performance and scale," Srinivasan said. "We are now expanding it with multiple data model support."

Trino support further expands real-time database capabilities In June, Aerospike revealed a partnership with Trino SQL query vendor Starburst. That alliance has developed the Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst service. The Aerospike database is often used as a real-time system of record for data analytics. Support for Trino provides organizations with a SQL-based engine to execute data queries on real-time data stored in Aerospike. The Trino support complements Aerospike's support for Apache Spark, providing users with another SQL engine option. Aerospike has built a core real-time database and is extending it with support for federated query processing with other technologies including Spark and now Trino. "We're enabling queries to happen in place without moving the data from Aerospike to elsewhere," Srinivasan said.