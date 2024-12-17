Databricks' record $10 billion funding round to fuel growth

Databricks on Tuesday unveiled that it is in the process of completing the largest funding round in history, raising $10 billion in venture capital.

To date, Databricks has completed $8.6 billion of the $10 billion, bringing its valuation to $62 billion, according to the vendor. At $10 billion, the vendor's Series J round would significantly exceed the $6.6 billion raised in September by OpenAI, which at the time was widely reported to be the largest single funding round in history.

Based in San Francisco, Databricks is a data management vendor that helped pioneer the development of the data lakehouse for cloud-based data storage, which combines the structured data storage capabilities of data warehouses with the unstructured capabilities of data lakes. During the past two years, the vendor has expanded beyond data management into AI development, building an environment for customers to create their own models and applications.

With enterprises increasing their investments in developing generative AI, given its potential to transform businesses by making employees smarter and more efficient, investors have been attracted to tech companies whose tools enable AI development. In addition to ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Anthropic -- which develops the Claude line of generative AI models -- also executed one of the largest funding rounds in history by raising $4 billion in March.

Meanwhile, given that data platform vendors such as Databricks and Snowflake are venturing into AI development, investors view them as similar to pure AI vendors, according to David Menninger, an analyst at ISG's Ventana Research.

Databricks is one of the few data platform vendors that has ventured into creating their own LLMs. This may give them the opportunity to own more of the AI stack than other data platform providers. David MenningerAnalyst, ISG's Ventana Research

Databricks, however, has separated itself from many competitors with the speed, depth and breadth of its AI development capabilities, including its own large language model (LLM). As a result, it's been able to attract huge amounts of funding.

"Databricks is one of the few data platform vendors that has ventured into creating their own LLMs," Menninger said. "This may give them the opportunity to own more of the AI stack than other data platform providers. They have also done a very good job developing an ecosystem around their platform that provides fertile ground ... to expand product capabilities and revenue."

Thrive Capital led Databricks' Series J funding round with co-leadership from Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners and WCM Investment Management. Before this latest round, Databricks had raised $4 billion in total funding.