New Actian features target data discoverability, reliability

Actian on Tuesday added new capabilities to its Data Intelligence Platform aimed at making distributed data discoverable, consistent and reliable so it can be trusted when used to inform analytics and AI tools.

Automatically embedded data governance, including data contracts -- formal agreements between producers and consumers that define how data is structured and used -- in data pipelines and automated registration of data products in the Data Intelligence Platform's data marketplace are now generally available. In addition, Ask AI, an AI-powered natural language query interface, is in private preview.

Collectively, the new features enable enterprises with distributed data to make better use of their data, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG Software Research. That includes companies that use a decentralized approach to data management, with each organizational domain overseeing its own data.

Adding the new capabilities comes shortly after Actian introduced data observability capabilities in May and acquired Zeenea in September 2024 to add data catalog and other governance capabilities, he noted. The new capabilities build on those.

[The features] significantly enhance Actian's Data Intelligence Platform, building on the metadata management, data discovery, data governance and federated knowledge graph functionality Actian acquired with Zeenea. Matt AslettAnalyst, ISG Software Research

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Actian is the data management and analytics division of HCLSoftware. The company provides numerous databases, a data warehouse, data integration capabilities and a real-time analytics platform.

New capabilities Actian's launch of embedded data governance, including data contracts, in data pipelines and automated registration of data products in a data marketplace are intended to provide Actian customers with data governance capabilities that foster innovation, according to Emma McGrattan, the vendor's CTO. "Active metadata and data contracts are the glue holding this all together," she said. "These aren't just buzzwords -- they are what allow teams across the enterprise to speak the same language about data, trust what they're using and automate the messy stuff behind the scenes." Data contracts are agreements between data stakeholders that define what data will be delivered, how it will be structured, the conditions under which it will be provided to consumers, what the data means, its quality and its timeliness. Their intent is to simplify -- and make uniform -- how data is used across complex data ecosystems. By automatically embedding data contracts into development workflows, potential data quality and compliance problems that can crop up as development and eventual deployment progress can be avoided. Meanwhile, automated registration of data products in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform's enterprise data marketplace ensures that users can find relevant data and makes discoverable applications built by one department that might aid someone in another department. Ask AI further simplifies data discovery by enabling users to search for data using natural language rather than code. This makes it faster for developers and engineers to find needed data while also enabling nontechnical users to work with data without requiring the help of trained experts. Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S., termed the additions gradual. However, while not necessarily market-influencing innovation, he noted that adding governance and aiding discovery are nevertheless valuable for Actian users. "While these are incremental additions to Actian's portfolio, I do like the notion of building a data contract into the pipeline itself, then automating the updates and registry in the catalog," Petrie said. "This provides a nice level of governance and confidence to data teams as they support AI training and inference in particular." Perhaps the most significant benefit of the new features is the control they enable across domains within an enterprise, he continued. "The overall approach of governing data pipelines and workflows across platforms is a strong differentiator," Petrie said. "Most enterprise data environments span multiple data centers or clouds, and [enterprises] want to simplify how they control quality and usage in a consistent fashion." Aslett, meanwhile, highlighted the benefits of Ask AI. He noted its potential to aid data-informed decision-making by enabling nontechnical users to query and analyze data without having to wait for trained experts to build and interpret data products such as reports and dashboards. "Ask AI is likely to prove particularly important in terms of enhancing self-service data discovery," he said. Regarding the impetus for developing the new features, McGrattan cited the shift from centralized data governance toward federated data governance as the main motivation. Traditionally, data was overseen by centralized data teams. As data volume has grown and become more complex, domain expertise has become more important, with those in departments such as finance and human resources better understanding their data than data experts trained in statistics and computer science. As a result, many organizations have adopted data mesh and other federated data management structures that enable domains to oversee their own data while connecting the domains through data catalogs, data marketplaces and other tools. "Traditional centralized governance doesn't scale when dozens of teams are creating data sets independently," McGrattan said. "At Actian we believe that enterprises need to enforce governance by design, where governance is embedded in the DNA of every data interaction, not bolted on afterward."