New Snowflake suite simplifies data, AI for energy sector

Snowflake on Tuesday introduced Energy Solutions, a suite of capabilities aimed at making it easier for enterprises in the energy sector to manage data and develop AI applications than when using the vendor's general-purpose platform.

In addition to features available to all Snowflake users such as Snowflake Intelligence -- an agent that enables data exploration and analysis using natural langue -- and the vendor's Cortex AI development environment, Energy Solutions includes data and AI governance capabilities, more than 30 partner-developed applications that users can adopt, and industry-specific datasets.

Snowflake first launched industry-specific capabilities in 2021 when it released the Financial Services Data Cloud. Since then, it has added eight more industry-specific offerings, including targeted suites for the financial services, manufacturing and technology sectors, among others.

Given that packaged capabilities geared toward specific industries make it easier for enterprises to manage their data and develop data-informed applications than general-purpose platforms, Snowflake's Energy Solutions is significant, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

"Industry-specific platforms are just better at solving the exact problems a sector faces," he said. "There may be a trend building for AI industry-specific stories. [Energy Solutions] comes with the right tools, integrations and data already built in, so companies don't have to spend as much time customizing things. It's faster, easier, and more effective than trying to make a general-purpose platform fit."

Based in Bozeman, Mont., but with no central headquarters, Snowflake is a data management vendor that, like many of its peers, has added AI development capabilities over the past few years. Recently, the vendor made Google's Gemini 3 model available in Cortex AI to provide users with a new large language model to choose from when building AI tools.

