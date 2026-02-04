Pentaho update aids data integration, semantic modeling

Pentaho on Wednesday launched its latest platform update, featuring a browser-based version of Pipeline Designer to simplify data integration workloads and a new semantic modeling tool to help customers consistently organize data across their organization.

In addition, Version 11 of Pentaho Data Integration and Business Analytics includes new project profiling capabilities to simplify deployments, improved governance and security controls and a modernized user interface.

Collectively, while none of the new features represent cutting-edge innovation, Pentaho's platform update addresses customer needs and is therefore valuable, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"This is an incremental improvement in some critical areas, most notably ease of use, governance and performance," he said. "Market demands are rising in all three areas as enterprises adopt AI to democratize data consumption and streamline or enhance business processes without incurring significant risk. Pentaho is responding to the right customer priorities."

Steven Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia -- a division of Informa TechTarget -- similarly noted that Pentaho's platform update is significant because it targets the growing need for faster, easier and more secure data integration and analytics workflows.

"Pentaho Version 11 enables organizations to become more data-driven by simplifying complex processes, reducing operational risks and providing a modern user interface that supports AI readiness," he said. "These enhancements make it easier for enterprises to extract value from their data while meeting the demands of an AI-driven future."

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Pentaho is an independent business unit of Hitachi Vantara that provides a platform for data integration and analytics. Competitors include fellow data integration vendors such as Alteryx, Fivetran and Informatica, as well as analytics specialists such as Qlik and Tableau.

Speed, simplification and security Many enterprises have made AI the focus of their application development initiatives since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT marked significant improvement in generative AI technology. AI applications, however, require far more data than traditional analytics reports and dashboards to be accurate. As a result, the volume and complexity of data workloads is increasing. The capabilities that comprise Pentaho's platform update are designed to help users better manage larger and more elaborate data workloads that provide a foundation for AI development, and were prioritized based on customer feedback, according to Sandeep Prakash, the vendor's vice president of product management. "Version 11 has a good balance of features based on customer requests and elements we know customers will benefit from as they manage heavier data workloads," he said. For example, the new user interface was developed in response to user feedback while the browser-based version of Pipeline Designer is a feature aimed at easing burdens on data engineering teams, Prakash continued. Pipeline Designer is part of Pentaho Data Integration and is a feature that enables users to create pipelines for tasks such as extract, load and transform (ELT) workflows. The browser-based version simplifies pipeline development by removing local installation requirements -- configurations that need to be set up on local systems -- and includes a new interface for creating jobs to make it more accessible to business users. Project Profile likewise addresses pipeline development. But rather than simplify individual data integration jobs, it enables Pentaho users to group related jobs, transformations and configuration files into containers to reduce deployment complexity and better enable collaboration. While Pipeline Designer and Project Profile simplify building and managing pipelines, Semantic Model Editor is aimed at making it easier to model data. The new tool replaces Schema Workbench and Data Source Wizard with a modernized means of creating and managing semantic models that standardize defining data's characteristics -- its metadata -- to make it easier to discover and operationalize relevant data for a given initiative. Meanwhile, new authentication that integrates with identity providers such as Azure, Google and Okta, and redesigned permission controls both address governance and security. Perhaps the browser-based Pipeline Designer and Semantic Model Editor are the highlight features of Pentaho's platform update given that each simplify complex processes, according to Catanzano. "Pipeline Designer removes the need for local installations and offers a streamlined, intuitive interface, making it easier for distributed teams to collaborate and accelerate pipeline development," he said. "The Semantic Model Editor modernizes the analytics experience by replacing older tools with a cleaner, web-based workflow, ensuring a smoother transition for users while enhancing usability and governance." Petrie, meanwhile, highlighted Project Profile because it helps enterprises standardize data consumption across environments such as multiple clouds and on-premises systems. "It gives data and DevOps engineers modular, containerized pipelines that they can reuse on various platforms to speed data readiness and reduce governance risk," he said. "This helps simplify data consumption across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, which is to say most data environments."