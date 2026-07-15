Regatta Data launches unified base for AI with RegattaDB

Startup database vendor Regatta Data on Wednesday made its entry into a market populated by long-established vendors, launching RegattaDB to provide users with a unified data foundation for developing agents and other AI applications.

Traditionally, databases have separated transactional processing, analytical processing and vector search to avoid potential performance bottlenecks that can occur when systems get overloaded.

However, to be accurate, agentic and generative AI (GenAI) tools require far more data than business intelligence or traditional AI applications such as predictive models. Fragmented, isolated data doesn't provide agents and GenAI chatbots with enough context. Instead, they need unified data layers to properly interpret business context, deliver accurate outputs and avoid misleading hallucinations.

In response, long-established database providers such as Couchbase, Microsoft, MongoDB and SingleStore now offer unified platforms. In addition, data platform vendors Databricks and Snowflake each made acquisitions in 2025 to add PostgreSQL databases that can be used to unify data for AI workloads.

Now, San Francisco-based Regatta Data is making RegattaDB generally available to similarly provide customers with a data foundation for AI. However, unlike many of its predecessors, RegattaDB was purpose-built for AI workloads rather than retrofitted or rearchitected to unify disparate database workload types.

Of particular significance for Regatta Data's users is the potential reductions in cost and complexity when compared with maintaining separate databases for analytics, transactional and vector workloads, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Techtarget.

"For organizations deploying AI agents at scale, this means they can finally support the massive concurrency and real-time demands of agent workloads without the fragmentation and latency issues that plague traditional architectures," he told TechTarget.

Devin Pratt, an analyst at IDC, similarly noted that potential performance gains are a significant aspect of RegattaDB's launch.

"Rebuilding the engine to collapse three systems into one is where the real efficiency comes from," he told TechTarget.

Made to meet modern demands Most databases were designed for a bygone era. For organizations deploying AI agents at scale, this means they can finally support the massive concurrency and real-time demands of agent workloads without the fragmentation and latency issues that plague traditional architectures. Stephen CatanzanoAnalyst, Omdia They were built for business intelligence, feeding dashboards and reports that displayed monthly or quarterly information rather than autonomous agentic AI applications that demand large volumes of fresh, relevant, high-quality data to properly perform. Even the data management platforms that launched last decade, such as Databricks and Snowflake, weren't originally designed to meet the demands of autonomous AI applications. With enterprises now investing heavily in building agents, but often struggling to develop AI tools that can be trusted in production, user feedback led Regatta Data to design a database that unifies usually disparate data workloads, according to Regatta Data CEO Boaz Palgi. "Customers demanded [RegattaDB's] capabilities," he told TechTarget, noting that much of the innovation many databases still rely upon dates back to the 20th century. "Modern data … is very different from data in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s." RegattaDB is a SQL database built on a concurrency model developed by Regatta Data to unify data and deliver consistent performance for analytical, transactional and vector search workloads. In addition, the concurrency eliminates the need for Regatta Data customers to build pipelines that unify data or create synchronization layers. The result is performance at scale, reducing workloads that normally take hours down to less than 5 minutes, according to Regatta Data but not independently verified. "Many agents, one correct picture, in real time -- that's the target, and the concurrency model is built to hit it," Pratt said. Catanzano likewise noted that, based on Regatta Data's performance claims, the vendor's concurrency model appears appropriately constructed to power unified workloads at scale. "RegattaDB does appear properly built for its intended purpose, as its patented distributed concurrency control protocol enables it to deliver serializable cross-node consistency across all three workload types simultaneously, and … it can handle [high volumes] of ACID-compliant transactions while executing complex analytics." Meanwhile, with many database providers now unifying previously separate workloads, RegattaDB is somewhat distinguished by an underlying architecture purpose-built for AI rather than one retrofitted or redesigned to handle AI workloads, Catanzano continued. "The company's emphasis on eliminating pipelines entirely and delivering true unification across workload types, rather than just co-locating them, seems to be a key differentiator," he said. Pratt similarly noted that unified databases are becoming more common with Oracle adding native vector search to its line of databases, PostgreSQL similarly adding support for vector search with pgvector, and the acquisitions made by Databricks and Snowflake. All, however, are adding capabilities to an engine originally built for one workload. "Everyone says converged, [but]Regatta actually means one engine," Pratt said.