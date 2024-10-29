When to use a mirrored site disaster recovery

In an enterprise environment, outages can deeply impact a business's revenue and reputation. Creating a mirrored disaster recovery site is one of the most effective ways to mitigate an outage.

Mirrored site disaster recovery means that an organization maintains exact replicas of its data and workloads across multiple sites. If an outage were to occur, a mirror site can automatically take over for the failed site, minimizing any disruption and financial loss.

For example, if an e-commerce site were to go offline, then the organization would lose sales for the duration of the outage. Additionally, some customers would inevitably go to the business's competitors and there will likely be some customers who never return. If that same business has a mirrored site in place for DR, critical business data would be securely stored at another location, with little to no impact on customers.

It's an appealing prospect for organizations with no tolerance for downtime, but there are some challenges and costs associated with using mirrored disaster recovery sites. Learn more about how mirrored DR sites work, where they work best and roadblocks that an organization might face when using one.

How does a mirrored DR site work? A mirrored DR site is typically located in a different geographic area from the primary site. That way, if the primary site is affected by a regional power outage or natural disaster, the mirrored DR site is unlikely to be affected. Mirror sites come in many forms. They can consist of a secondary data center, or simply be hosted within the public cloud. As long as the DR site is in a different region from the primary site, it should function as a secure alternate site for critical data. In most cases, the hardware organizations use in the mirrored DR site is identical to that of the primary site. There are a couple of reasons for this. The first reason is that using identical hardware helps to prevent any compatibility problems that might otherwise occur when a workload fails over to the mirrored DR site. A second reason for identical hardware is simply because when a failover does occur, the workload must perform just as well in the mirrored DR site as it does in the primary site. Because of this, the mirrored DR site must have the same hardware capacity and the same level of redundancy as the primary site. When the costs of an outage exceeds the costs of maintaining the site, a mirrored site is a practical option. For a mirrored DR site to be able to take over in the event of an outage, the primary site must be able to replicate data to the alternate site in real time. It's also important for the replication engine to be able to verify that the sites are in sync with one another and to automatically take corrective action if the sites become unsynchronized. Finally, there must be a mechanism in place that can monitor site health in real time and automatically initiate a failover in the event of an outage.

When is a mirrored site practical? Mirrored site disaster recovery can be tremendously beneficial, but the high costs of building and maintaining this type of site can make it impractical for some businesses. When the costs of an outage exceed the costs of maintaining the site, a mirrored site is a practical option. This might include workloads that are tied to mission-critical operations or for which there is a regulatory mandate for keeping certain workloads online during adverse circumstances.