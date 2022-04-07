Making AI systems responsible, competitive and functional

As discussions around AI ethics continue in the public and private sectors, enterprises question the profitability of building responsible AI systems.

While the ROI of responsible AI isn't is clear, recent history shows that without the safety rails of governance, AI systems can go wrong and businesses can lose big.

Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, recently lost more than $304 million when the machine learning algorithms it used to estimate home prices overestimated values of homes the company purchased through its now-defunct Zillow Offers program. News reports revealed that Zillow tried to recoup its losses by offloading thousands of those homes to investors, many for below what it paid.

One could argue that the failures of the machine learning algorithms led to a lack of trust between Zillow and its end users -- an issue that the guardrails of responsible AI aim to avoid.

Despite examples like Zillow, experts say enterprises still aren't paying enough attention to responsible AI.

Roadblocks to responsible AI Part of the problem may be that enterprises look at AI systems through the wrong lens, said Manoj Saxena, executive chairman of the Responsible AI Institute, a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance responsible and trustworthy AI. Instead of looking at AI systems through a data and model lens, enterprises should focus on how the systems will impact humans, Saxena said during a panel discussion at the ScaleUp:AI conference in New York. Responsible AI systems are built within a framework that ensures the algorithm is fair and trustworthy. It is also important for those building and working on the AI systems to ask the right questions, said Krishna Gade, founder and CEO of Fiddler, a software company that works with enterprises to deliver transparent AI experiences. As a former employer of Meta, Gade found that many engineers viewed AI models as a black box and were unable to answer simple questions about why end users see certain stories on their feeds. That's the problem that we need to solve: to make sure we understand how these things work. There could be business implications [and] societal implications if you don't do it right. Krishna GadeFounder and CEO, Fiddler "The engineers would shrug their shoulders and say, 'Oh, I don't know, it's just the model,'" Gade said during the same panel discussion. "I think that's the problem that we need to solve: to make sure we understand how these things work. There could be business implications [and] societal implications if you don't do it right."