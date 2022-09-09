How Loram reduces distracted driving with AI technology

Desperate for a way to cut distracted driving across its fleet, road and rail specialist maintenance Loram turned to an AI startup with computer vision and deep learning technology.

Safety is a big issue in the world of truck driving. A typical fleet driver has an average of 4.5 accidents per year, according to a 2022 survey by truck fleet software vendor GPS Insight.

And with roughly 500 fleet trucks across North America, Loram truck drivers drive a total of 14,000 miles daily and about 9.4 million miles per year. That adds up to a lot of accidents.

Nauto’s AI technology After exploring about a dozen systems that could help Loram’s drivers, Graham Rose -- vehicle fleet manager at Loram -- decided to try Nauto. The vendor, based in Palo Alto and founded in 2015, has received investments from General Motors Ventures and BMW i Ventures. “They were the only one at the time with facial recognition and distracted driving,” Rose said. “All the other cameras could pick up some violations, but their main features did not include distracted driving.” For customers like Loram, Nauto installs a small camera device that uses computer vision to see what's happening on the road and what the driver is doing. The camera doesn't record every moment of driving activity but only the 30 seconds or around the time of a collision or driving violation, according to CEO Stefan Heck. The device also measures the probability of collision when drivers are distracted or tailgating and voice coaches drivers when the probability of collision is more than 30 percent. When the Nauto device notices an incoming collision, it sounds an alarm. The Nauto system also produces a visual enhancement risk assessment score for drivers to let them know how they're doing.