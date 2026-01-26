The €200B gamble: Will Europe's AI sovereignty vision become reality?

Sovereign AI is in motion. Jurisdictions, such as the European Union, are taking steps to carve out some AI independence. The goal is to keep, run and produce AI workloads, proprietary data and AI innovation within the boundary and spawn homegrown AI suppliers.

The EU launched a €200 billion AI Continent Action Plan in April 2025 to position itself as a challenger to U.S.-China AI dominance through the InvestAI initiative. The EU hopes to have 15 AI factories by 2026 and five AI gigafactories with €20 billion in dedicated funding, each equipped with 100,000+ next-generation AI chips to create sovereign compute capacity.

Collectively, this is the world's largest public-private partnership for trustworthy AI development, with €150 billion committed from 60+ European companies and €50 billion from the EU Commission. The Apply AI Strategy launched in October 2025 aims to accelerate AI adoption within EU companies, while the EU AI Act positions Europe as the global regulatory standard-setter for trustworthy AI governance.

What do you need for sovereignty? Part one: This step involves enabling EU companies to run AI workloads and keep their data in the region. This is challenging, but there's a decent path to success, taking into account the following issues: GPUs and AI chips. There's an AI chip shortage. The suppliers of GPUs and AI chips are overwhelmingly American (or Chinese). It isn't critical that GPUs and AI chips be made in the EU to support sovereignty, but the chip suppliers will sell what they have based on supply and demand. The highest bidders will win.

Cloud computing and data centers. The bulk of AI investments these days is in building the cloud infrastructure and data centers to meet demand, and that's where a great deal of the EU AI investment is directed. However, will there be enough EU investment to meet sovereign AI requirements? The estimated U.S. AI investment in 2025 was $1,420 per capita, while the EU was $470. However, most U.S.-based cloud compute vendors are building in-region partnerships and investing their own funds to provide cloud compute and data center resources in the EU to meet sovereign AI requirements.

The bulk of AI investments these days is in building the cloud infrastructure and data centers to meet demand, and that's where a great deal of the EU AI investment is directed. However, will there be enough EU investment to meet sovereign AI requirements? The estimated U.S. AI investment in 2025 was $1,420 per capita, while the EU was $470. However, most U.S.-based cloud compute vendors are building in-region partnerships and investing their own funds to provide cloud compute and data center resources in the EU to meet sovereign AI requirements. Systems and controls to manage fragmentation. The EU is made up of 27 member nations that might have further sovereign requirements or complexities when data and compute span multiple countries. The AI Act and EU umbrella theoretically ensure free flow, but we'll see if that holds. Regardless, sovereignty introduces complexity, particularly in data use. Part two: Cultivating AI innovation and spawning homegrown AI suppliers might be interesting, particularly in terms of AI models in low-resource languages. Most language models have been trained in English. According to Common Crawl, more than 46% of LLM training corpora is in English; roughly 6% is in each of the following languages: German, Russian, Japanese, French, Spanish and Chinese; all other languages make up the remaining 20%. AI sovereignty in the EU could make it feasible for models based on low-resource languages, like Danish, Swedish, Italian, Polish and Dutch to sprout and possibly flourish, and to strengthen momentum for French-, Spanish- and German-based models. In theory, these specialized models will return more accurate responses for use cases in those jurisdictions. The more accurate the models are, the better the potential ROI.