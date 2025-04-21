Canva: The business productivity app flying under IT's radar

I recently attended Canva Create in Los Angeles, and instead of the IT pros and system architects I'm used to seeing at conferences, the crowd there was full of designers, marketers and creative teams. Some differences were expected, but what surprised me was just how tangible the energy was around the company's announcements this year. At times, the 4,000 attendees were literally dancing in their seats.

If you're not familiar with Canva's graphic design tools, you're probably not a designer or student. My kids know Canva, but I'd only ever seen or heard of it casually until I started working as an analyst. Even then, it was just off my radar as an end-user computing analyst. But as things tend to do in EUC, overlaps started to appear, which, for Canva, are mostly in terms of productivity and end-user AI, so I attended to see what I could learn.

Canva's growing presence Canva is, to put it briefly, a design and content platform meant to simplify the creation of creative assets -- everything from presentations and flyers to videos and social media posts. What stood out to me is how much of the creative workflow they've brought into a single suite. In IT, we often talk about fragmented tools and broken processes, which exist in content creation and production too. Canva has built a platform that unifies design, collaboration, approvals and publishing. They're also layering in automation, AI and enterprise data features, which is the really interesting part -- more on that in a minute. They're also quite large. Privately held and based in Australia, Canva is said to be valued upward of $32 billion, with a reported 230 million monthly active users who create over a billion assets each month. The company's growth has been primarily organic: Users start with a free personal version, upgrade to the paid Canva Pro version and then move to Canva Teams once groups of employees start using it. Canva introduced an Enterprise offering in 2024, adding extra controls and capabilities -- and, ultimately, putting itself on my radar. Canva Enterprise adds brand enforcement and security features, while also enabling organizations to immediately "flip the switch" and convert personal accounts -- with corporate data -- to enterprise accounts. The thing is, most Canva "deployments" are done at the individual or functional team level within organizations -- often without IT awareness. It's browser-based, so there's often no help desk ticket to open for software installs or procurement hoops to jump through. Before long, an entire department is using it to create materials based on proprietary data, often without IT realizing it. This is textbook shadow IT. But in this case, it's visual, collaborative and tied to brand identity and messaging, as opposed to "Ethernet cable under the data center door." And with AI -- and now, data -- functionality, Canva's Visual Suite is quickly reaching the point where IT and security teams should know what it is. To be clear, Canva isn't bad. But it is an app that's in widespread use, as well as an under-the-radar data egress point that should be considered when building out IT and security strategies.

Canva wants to be the system of record for branding The same way IT aims to be the system of record for devices, systems and access standards, Canva is positioning itself as the system of record for brand identity. That means centralizing logos, colors, fonts and messaging, and enforcing them. It can even provide AI-based brand assistance, which detects when content strays off-brand. Wrong color? Wrong logo? Alert! (I'm thinking of a few salespeople who could use this right now.) With this approach, brand integrity becomes enforceable across an entire company, even when nondesigners are doing the work. Everyone can be a creator -- with guardrails.

AI is everywhere in Canva Everywhere you look in Canva Visual Suite, you'll find AI features. Canva AI is the company's in-house digital assistant that helps you with all content creation-related tasks. There are lots of AI-based tools brought together under Canva's Magic Studio moniker. This includes the following: Magic Design. Lets users start creating by typing in what they need.

Lets users start creating by typing in what they need. Dream Lab. Brand-compliant AI image generation.

Brand-compliant AI image generation. Highlights. Automatic clip highlighting/extraction from videos.

Automatic clip highlighting/extraction from videos. Magic Resize and Magic Expand. Change asset sizes, formats and even languages.

Change asset sizes, formats and even languages. Magic Media. Brand-compliant text-to-video, text-to-image and text-to-graphic features that can live in any Canva asset.

Brand-compliant text-to-video, text-to-image and text-to-graphic features that can live in any Canva asset. Magic Write. Text and full document generation that's brand-compliant. The point is that AI is everywhere you look inside Canva, seamlessly integrated as if it has always been there. Even if you think your users aren't using AI, if they're using Canva, they are.

Data is front and center One of Canva's big pushes this year is around data visualization and integration -- something lots of workers struggle with, especially when trying to use data to tell a story visually. At the event, the company introduced Canva Sheets, a customizable data layer accessible throughout Canva's Visual Suite 2.0 that uses AI to organize, analyze and visualize data. Among the many tools that are part of this is Magic Formulas, which uses natural language prompts to accomplish things that would normally require Excel formula expertise. When they announced this, the room erupted in applause. The enthusiasm is great, but it also means that we now have lots of new people who will be using corporate data in ways they might not have previously. This opens new questions for IT and security teams: Where and how is this data stored?

How is the data maintained when the same or divergent data might exist in two locations?

Is it subject to the same data loss prevention (DLP) and governance policies as other apps?

What happens when different AI models, which users don't control, are involved in processing the data? From my perspective on the IT side, this is objectively cool, but also something we need more awareness and visibility into. I also can't help but wonder: Is Canva Sheets and this new data layer the kind of thing that will move Canva from a modern platform for creatives to a modern platform for work? We'll save that for another article.