AWS intros SageMaker Canvas no-code machine learning service

AWS now has a no-code tool that enables enterprises to predict business outcomes based on data without needing machine learning expertise.

The tech giant introduced SageMaker Canvas at its AWS re:Invent conference on Nov. 30. The tool -- an addition to the SageMaker suite of AI services -- automatically cleans and combines an organization's data and can create hundreds of models behind the scenes, select the best performing one, and generate new individual or batch predictions, according to AWS.

SageMaker Canvas uses a visual point-and-click interface, enabling users to make predictions without writing code.

What SageMaker Canvas offers "Canvas uses terminology and visualization that are already familiar to analysts and complements the data analysis tools they're already using," said Adam Selipsky, AWS CEO, during his keynote presentation. With SageMaker Canvas, users can browse and access petabytes of data from both cloud and on-premises data sources such as Amazon S3, Redshift and local files. Once Canvas creates predictive models, users can publish the results, plan and interpret models to share dashboards, and collaborate with other data analysts. Adam Selipsky introduces SageMaker Canvas, a new no-code tool for predictive data analysis during his keynote presentation at AWS re:Invent.