Windows XP EOL anniversary: 10 years of endpoint evolution

Today is a notable day, and it has nothing to do with the total solar eclipse happening in North America. Rather, today is the 10-year anniversary of the end of life for Windows XP, and with it an era of end-user computing and endpoint management that was firmly rooted in traditional approaches that harken back to the earliest days of IT.

April 8, 2014 became a sort of Y2K-esque moment in the history of IT, where companies sprinted toward the finish line to ensure all their machines were upgraded to Windows 7 before the clock ran out and they needed to pay for extended support, which could run into the thousands of dollars per machine, per year.

What we didn't really comprehend at the time was that the transition away from Windows XP would also serve as a transition for the entirety of the digital workspace. Windows 7 was such a departure from what we'd grown accustomed to that it opened up a window of opportunity for technologies such as mobile device management (MDM), which at that point had been mostly about mobile devices, to establish itself as a new way to manage traditional devices.

Of course, real MDM and enterprise mobility management support didn't appear until Windows 10, which was released just a year later in 2015, but the transition from XP to 7 served as a norm-shattering experience that more or less dragged us out of the old way of doing things and into a new era.

On April 8 2014, Windows XP end of life was cause to celebrate with cake.

This, of course, coincided with a shift toward browser-based and cloud applications, as well as an increasingly enlightened and tech-savvy workforce populated by millennials, along with the earliest of folks from Gen Z.

Windows XP had the longest run of any Windows OS Microsoft famously has a 10-year support cycle for operating systems, established with Windows 2000 and generally adhered to since then. Windows XP is an exception to that, with official support lasting for 12 years, 5 months -- from October 2001 until April 2014. Of course, many companies weren't able to complete their migration before then. To give you an idea of how many Windows XP machines remained in circulation -- both enterprise and consumer -- Microsoft released a patch for the WannaCry ransomware attack in May 2019, over 5 years after its end-of-life (EOL) and nearly 18 years after the initial release. In case you're curious, here are the lifespans of other notable Windows OSes: Windows NT 4.0: July 1996 through Dec 2004 (8 years, 5 months)

Windows 2000: February 2000 to July 2010 (10 years, 4 months)

Windows Vista: January 2007 to April 2017 (10 years, 4 months)

Windows 7: July 2009 to January 2020 (10 years, 5 months. Some exceptions are still supported.)

Windows 8: October 2012 to July 2023 (10 years, 8 months)

Windows 10: July 2015 to October 2025 (10 years, 4 months) Windows Vista and Windows 8 weren't widely deployed in enterprises, but Microsoft did continue to support them for more than ten years after release.