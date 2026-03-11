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How to update BIOS on Windows 11
Firmware is an often-overlooked layer in device security and performance. Find the best way to update BIOS/UEFI and close gaps that threaten enterprise stability.
Keeping BIOS and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware up to date is essential for a stable, compliant Windows 11 fleet.
Modern PCs technically use UEFI firmware, not the old legacy BIOS, but the two terms are often used interchangeably. BIOS was the original firmware system, limited to 16‑bit code and small Master Boot Record disks; UEFI is its faster, more secure successor that supports features like Secure Boot and GUID Partition Table drives. Despite this shift, Windows interfaces still call the firmware setup screen "the BIOS." Making sure this system firmware is up to date is a key part of Windows management.
Updating BIOS/UEFI firmware can be an important step for troubleshooting hardware issues. When logging a support request with a hardware manufacturer, it's typically one of the first steps that IT is instructed to take. It's also important from a security perspective. Maintaining up-to-date firmware ensures that systems are patched and protected from the latest threats.
Running BIOS updates should be part of IT's regular maintenance tasks to ensure that Windows devices are running optimally and securely. Ignoring these updates can lead to the following problems:
- Performance issues.
- Security vulnerabilities.
- Missing functionality.
- Incompatibility with a new operating system.
- Compliance audit failures.
IT leaders must establish a reliable approach to BIOS/UEFI updates. Modern Windows 11 computers from Lenovo, HP and Dell now support streamlined, OS‑level firmware updates that reduce operational overhead. Understanding these tools and how to integrate them into enterprise maintenance workflows helps ensure that every device in the organization remains secure, functional and fully supported.
How to update firmware for BIOS systems
Historically, IT administrators would need to update the firmware from the BIOS system itself, but with modern UEFI/BIOS systems and Windows 11, it's possible to do it from the OS without booting into the system directly.
Most hardware manufacturers have their own utilities to help keep firmware and drivers up to date from within Windows, but there is the option to download and install BIOS updates manually. However, unless the system is unbootable because it's corrupt, it makes more sense to install the updates from the OS.
Installing BIOS updates on Lenovo devices in Windows 11
On Lenovo devices, administrators can choose from two methods to install BIOS updates. The first option is to use Lenovo Vantage. First, if the Lenovo Vantage app isn't already on the device, install it from the Microsoft Store. Open the app and click the Check for updates button. The software will then check for available updates, including any BIOS updates that are compatible with the Windows 11 system.
The second option is to download and install the updates manually from the Lenovo website. Take the following steps:
- Go to Lenovo's support website.
- From the product family types, select PC.
- To find the device, click Detect Product, or click Browse Product and search for the hardware model.
- After finding the device, scroll down and click on the Drivers and Software option. Then, click Select Drivers under the Manual Update option.
- Select the BIOS/UEFI option and click Download for the latest update installer.
- Run the installer.
Installing BIOS updates on HP devices in Windows 11
To install BIOS updates from the OS on an HP device, admins can use the HP Support Assistant. First, install the software from the HP website. Open the tool and go to My devices > Updates > Check for updates and messages. Once the checks are complete, the Support Assistant will list any available firmware and BIOS updates. Select and install the desired updates.
To manually install BIOS updates on an HP device, take the following steps:
- Go to HP's support website.
- Choose the product type -- Laptop or Desktop, depending on the device.
- Type in the device's serial number and search for it.
- After finding the device, a list of available software and firmware for the device will appear. Expand the option labeled BIOS and click Download for the corresponding update.
- Once the download is complete, run the installer.
Installing BIOS updates on Dell devices in Windows 11
To install BIOS updates from the OS on a Dell device, admins can use Dell SupportAssist. Install the software from the Dell website, then open it and go to Drivers and Downloads. Select BIOS Update, and the software will check the BIOS version. If the software indicates that an update is available, select Install.
To manually install BIOS updates on a Dell device, take the following steps:
- Go to Dell's support website.
- Enter the service tag.
- Under Drivers and Downloads, find BIOS. Download the latest update from that page.
- Run the downloaded .exe file from within Windows.
Up-to-date BIOS/UEFI firmware is crucial for device protection and performance. By standardizing these update processes and ensuring they're executed consistently across the device fleet, IT leaders can reduce support incidents, close security gaps and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.
Jake Gardner works with regional organizations, helping them to use technology to provide practical, functional solutions.