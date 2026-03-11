How to update BIOS on Windows 11

Keeping BIOS and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware up to date is essential for a stable, compliant Windows 11 fleet.

Modern PCs technically use UEFI firmware, not the old legacy BIOS, but the two terms are often used interchangeably. BIOS was the original firmware system, limited to 16‑bit code and small Master Boot Record disks; UEFI is its faster, more secure successor that supports features like Secure Boot and GUID Partition Table drives. Despite this shift, Windows interfaces still call the firmware setup screen "the BIOS." Making sure this system firmware is up to date is a key part of Windows management.

Updating BIOS/UEFI firmware can be an important step for troubleshooting hardware issues. When logging a support request with a hardware manufacturer, it's typically one of the first steps that IT is instructed to take. It's also important from a security perspective. Maintaining up-to-date firmware ensures that systems are patched and protected from the latest threats.

Running BIOS updates should be part of IT's regular maintenance tasks to ensure that Windows devices are running optimally and securely. Ignoring these updates can lead to the following problems:

Performance issues.

Security vulnerabilities.

Missing functionality.

Incompatibility with a new operating system.

Compliance audit failures.

IT leaders must establish a reliable approach to BIOS/UEFI updates. Modern Windows 11 computers from Lenovo, HP and Dell now support streamlined, OS‑level firmware updates that reduce operational overhead. Understanding these tools and how to integrate them into enterprise maintenance workflows helps ensure that every device in the organization remains secure, functional and fully supported.