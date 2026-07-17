AI agents in enterprise software: Questions to ask vendors

Research firm IDC forecasts that by 2029, the number of actively deployed AI agents worldwide will surpass 1 billion – roughly 40 times more than in 2025. At the same time, major software vendors are repositioning AI from productivity tools to autonomous operational systems. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella describes this shift as an evolution from "synchronous assistants to async co-workers that can execute long-running tasks," while Salesforce promotes its agentic platform as "digital labor" and ServiceNow emphasizes "end‑to‑end business impact" through its agentic workflows.

These agents are increasingly embedded across ERP, HR, CRM, collaboration, unified communications (UC) and end-user computing (EUC) platforms. Unlike conventional software, AI agents make contextual decisions, take autonomous actions and orchestrate work across multiple enterprise systems.

This shift creates significant challenges for enterprise buying teams. Traditional RFP and software-evaluation processes -- designed for conventional software with predefined workflows and clear operational boundaries -- fail to adequately address the governance, accountability and risk implications of autonomous AI systems. Standard feature comparisons and technical specifications do not adequately address how agents handle exceptions, operate across multiple systems, support accountability or maintain audit trails.

Inadequate evaluation can have serious consequences. Agents could make unauthorized customer commitments, execute financial transactions, expose sensitive information or introduce bias into hiring decisions. When agents operate across multiple platforms, a single misconfigured agent can trigger a chain reaction of failures across enterprise systems.

Successful AI agent procurement requires organizations to look beyond technical capabilities. While demonstrations and feature comparisons are important, governance, security, accountability, operational boundaries and long-term operating costs deserve as much attention.

This article presents a framework for evaluating AI agents during software procurement, renewals and major platform expansions. While the principles apply broadly across enterprise software, buyers should tailor their evaluations to the risks associated with each enterprise platform and the workflows those agents perform.