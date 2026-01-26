AI-driven embedded lending emerges as digital finance option

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is an increasingly common option on retail payment terminals and e-commerce sites. It's part of the growing category of embedded finance that is changing how consumers and businesses access financial services – and how banks and merchants offer credit -- by making them available in non-financial applications.

Now AI is starting to transform BNPL and other types of online lending by handling the many steps of credit approval, including identity verification, decisioning -- analyzing creditworthiness and deciding whether to lend -- regulatory compliance checks and e-signatures. AI has the potential to speed up the information processing, analysis and decision-making and improve its accuracy. But it also carries some of the same risks of AI in other legally sensitive fields, such as talent management and medicine. For example, what happens if AI shows bias against minority groups in its credit decisions?

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Yaacov Martin, CEO and co-founder of Jifiti, explains how embedded finance platforms work, who uses them, and the benefits and challenges of automating the lending process with AI.

Jifiti makes a "white labeled" embedded lending platform used by banks, including Citi, Mastercard and Citizens, as well as retailers like Ikea and Peloton. It also offers a two-layer AI orchestration platform. The first layer uses agentic AI for loan discovery, in which lenders find potential borrowers and gather information, and loan origination, which encompasses the entire workflow from application to funds disbursement. The second layer employs a variety of AI methods for "core lending" processes, such as credit scoring, fraud detection and collections.