AI-human symbiosis could be key for enterprise AGI software

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is controversial for many reasons, but most of them boil down to two big issues: whether it's even possible to make computers that are as smart as humans, and whether doing so is a good idea, given humanity's longstanding fears about robots and other automatons turning against it.

AGI is defined as AI that mimics the human ability to understand things and apply knowledge to unfamiliar tasks. It's still theoretical, but tech companies both big and small are working on it.

Nik Kairinos is one such diligent developer. He's co-founder and chief AI architect of Fountech AI, an applied research lab that develops and licenses foundational AI technologies, algorithms and frameworks. Fountech claims to have identified a solution to AGI's challenges in a human-machine symbiosis that seeks to not replace human intelligence but enhance it through "mathematical rigor and systematic progress."

Kairinos says his 40-year career in AI research began when he started programming a Sinclair ZX80, an early home computer, at age 11. In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, he explains how the symbiosis would work in practice, how the resulting AGI might affect enterprise applications and whether it could eventually change human nature.