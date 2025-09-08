Can you really trust AI with procurement tasks?

Once viewed as a dusty back-office function, procurement is now regarded as a strategic priority with significant impacts on both top and bottom lines. As a complex, data-intensive process that typically involves large numbers of suppliers, products and services, it's also uniquely suited to the analytical and communication capabilities of generative AI, as well as the workflow automation and decision-making of agentic AI.

Many of the tasks handled by procurement workers, from choosing the right suppliers to communicating specifications and tracking price lists as well as delivery dates, can now be largely automated with AI.

To that end, Globality, based in Palo Alto, Calif., spent more than a decade training the AI data models in its cloud-based procurement platform. An AI agent named Glo ranges across the platform, applying what Globality calls "deep procurement expertise and broad contextual understanding" to respond to requests, coordinate supplier communications, make recommendations and execute transactions.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Globality CTO Keith McFarlane explains how the software works, where it fits into the procurement process and ERP ecosystem, and how Glo works harmoniously alongside humans in the loop.