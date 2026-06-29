Innovative reverse logistics app saves money while doing good

The huge popularity of e-commerce added new complications to already complicated reverse logistics, the process of returning products to their manufacturers or distributors or forwarding them for recycling or disposal. Studies show e-commerce has a higher return rate than brick-and-mortar retail, at up to 20% of products. In addition, the partial anonymity of transacting online and the difficulty of conducting visual inspections make e-commerce returns more susceptible to fraud.

Reverse logistics also has obvious implications for the environmental sustainability of supply chains, and manufacturers and retailers are eager to reduce the cost by redirecting returned goods in more profitable directions.

LiquiDonate was founded in 2021 to provide a novel solution by taking advantage of the speed and accessibility of the web to enable transactions that would otherwise be almost impossible. The company's platform acts as a middleman to route "unsellable" products to previously vetted nonprofit organizations, which receive goods that fill the needs they've identified. Donors spend less than they otherwise would to transport their products. They also typically get a tax write-off using data collected by the platform, which also helps with environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, LiquiDonate CTO Aisya Aziz explains how the software works, its underlying architecture, where it fits in the logistics and e-commerce ecosystem and how it advances circular economy goals of reuse and recycling.

Aisya Aziz Aisya Aziz