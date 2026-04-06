Inside SAP R&D on the convergence of agentic and physical AI

Agentic and physical AI have similar capabilities but apply them in vastly different worlds. Both are artificial intelligences that can learn and have some autonomy to make decisions and act in their environments. But for agentic AI, the environment is usually digital, while physical AI is embodied in devices like drones, factory robots and self-driving cars that can respond to and act on the physical world.

Some experts say physical AI is reaching a tipping point as agentic AI brings more agency to robots than ever before, and the lines between real and virtual worlds break down.

This convergence of agentic and physical AI is a focus of R&D at SAP as the ERP vendor investigates ways smart robots and other physical AI devices can work with business applications to make entire enterprises more intelligent and automated.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Yaad Oren describes SAP's work in this area and argues that software is the reason physical AI will move from pilots into core business operations in 2026. Oren is SAP's global head of research and innovation and managing director of SAP Labs U.S., a dual role that enables him to explore emerging technologies, build early-stage products and ultimately bring the innovations to market.