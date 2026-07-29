5 steps for implementing automation in procurement

The reason for automation initiative failure is usually not because the technology is inadequate but because the organization was not prepared for the initiative and its results.

Insufficient operational groundwork and a gap between the technology's promises and its results can lead to issues with procurement automation initiatives. However, following a simple, structured path for implementation can make companies more likely to succeed.

Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and chief procurement officers (CPOs) who follow each step instead of skipping straight to the technology selection will likely experience faster time to value and more durable results.

1. Map current workflows Before their company selects any platform or tool, CSCOs should map out the reality of how procurement operates instead of how the organization's process documentation says it should operate. The two rarely align. The mapping exercise should include identifying which tasks are repetitive and rule-based, which would make them strong candidates for automation. Repetitive and rule-based procurement tasks may include purchase order processing, invoice matching and, potentially, supplier onboarding. The mapping exercise might also reveal data quality problems that will hamper any automation investment.

2. Engage stakeholders Resistance to change is one of the greatest obstacles to new technology adoption for procurement or other functions. Employees who have built their professional identity around skills such as negotiation and supplier relationship management may worry about what automation will mean for their roles. C-level executives, procurement professionals and IT departments must be engaged and aligned before implementation begins. C-suite executives should directly address employees' concerns and frame automation as a business transformation in which the procurement team will participate. Involving employees in the design of the automation workflows instead of presenting them with a finished system can help improve the design results and reduce employee anxiety. Companies should also engage early with their external stakeholders -- particularly suppliers -- about automation efforts.

3. Select and evaluate platforms The platform selection technical criteria that matter most are integration with a company's existing ERP, scalability and vendor support during implementation. However, considering which processes will be automated first and evaluating longer-term architecture are also important. CPOs should resist choosing the platform with the most features, as organizations often struggle if they start using sophisticated systems before they have established the required data quality or process maturity. For example, a mobile app might improve a company's overall processes more than a complex, integrated platform.

4. Redesign processes if needed Automating a broken process only leads to a faster broken process, so, before the automation process begins, CSCOs should direct their teams to optimize the workflows the company is planning to automate. Simplifying approvals, merging redundant steps, standardizing data and embedding compliance checkpoints will all help the automation process go more smoothly. Redesigning processes includes establishing governance frameworks, such as which decisions require human review, which thresholds will trigger escalation and what a complete decision record looks like. Redesigning now can benefit not only the current automation project but also any future automation layers built on the same foundation.