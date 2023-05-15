Should your company start a spot bonus program?

Companies can potentially improve employee experience by issuing spot bonuses, or one-time monetary rewards. While spot bonuses' financial value may be minimal, the message they send -- that the company appreciates and values its employees -- can make a long-lasting impact.

Spot bonuses can take a few different forms, including a gift card or cash. Extra touches like an accompanying message can drive home that company leaders are aware of and appreciate their employees' work, and seeing a co-worker receive a spot bonus could increase other employees' motivation.

Here's more about the scenarios in which managers may issue spot bonuses as well as best practices to follow when starting a spot bonus program.

What is a spot bonus? As the term suggests, a spot bonus is a reward that is given on the spot. It's not part of the employee's base pay and is not on their compensation schedule. Company leaders, including HR, usually decide the spot bonus program budget, then managers or department heads often distribute the funds once employees earn the recognition. Some reasons for issuing spot bonuses include the following: An employee puts in extra hours on a complex project.

An employee develops an innovative solution to a problem.

An employee demonstrates exceptional commitment to the company's values. For example, an employee may receive a spot bonus if their organization values mentoring younger professionals and the employee dedicates extra time to mentor a junior team member during a challenging time for the junior team member. Spot bonuses can come in the form of a gift card, potentially for either a retailer or restaurant, said Don Lowman, global leader at the Total Rewards business at Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm located in Los Angeles. Another option is a company offering to donate a certain sum to the employee's preferred charity, or simply giving the employee a check. "[It's] something they're not expecting [when] you want to express your appreciation for something that [they did] that was really out of the ordinary," Lowman said.

The benefits of a spot bonus program Spot bonuses can improve employee engagement because they show that company leaders are paying attention to employees' hard work. In an era of hybrid and remote work, employees may feel forgotten because managers may be unaware -- or their direct reports may believe their managers are unaware -- of an employee's extra work hours or the challenges employees are facing with their work, Lowman said. "I think people are, for the most part, kind of reluctant to call that attention to themselves," Lowman said. "[A spot bonus demonstrates] that somebody knows that I've made an extraordinary effort and somebody cares enough to tell me they appreciate it." [A spot bonus demonstrates] that somebody knows that I've made an extraordinary effort and somebody cares enough to tell me they appreciate it. Don LowmanGlobal leader at the Total Rewards business at Korn Ferry Spot bonuses also send a message that an organization is willing to shell out extra cash to workers who are making an extra effort. When spot bonus recipients are recognized publicly -- perhaps via the company's internal communications system -- their peers see that the organization is committed to recognizing its employees. If employees see their co-worker receive a spot bonus, that may increase their motivation, said Lisa Hunter, Total Rewards Institute leader at The Conference Board, a think tank located in New York.