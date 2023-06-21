Should you offer unlimited time off? 8 pros and cons

Offering unlimited time off can help retain employees, but the benefit does come with some disadvantages, including the potential difficulty of implementing the program. HR leaders should work with other company leaders to consider whether the vacation option is right for their organization.

An unlimited time-off program could improve employee experience and helps company leaders show that they understand that employees' parenting or caretaking could benefit from vacation flexibility. However, employees may not take as much paid time off (PTO) if their company does not follow a "use it or lose it" policy, and the dividing line between sick leave and vacation may become difficult to discern.

Here are more unlimited time-off pros and cons to consider.

The pros of offering unlimited paid time off An unlimited time-off program can offer companies various benefits in addition to the obvious advantages for employees. Here's how it can help organizations, as well as their workers. Unlimited PTO offers employees more flexibility Hybrid work schedules and remote work have become much more common, so many employees have grown used to flexible work time. Taking time off whenever they want fits this new view of work. Shéy Cobb Shéy Cobb "[Employees] want more autonomy and freedom," said Shéy Cobb, associate at Fisher Phillips, a law firm that specializes in labor and employment issues and is headquartered in Atlanta. This increased autonomy may lead to higher retention rates, which translate into lower recruiting costs for organizations, Cobb said. Employees likely have various demands on their time, including children and aging parents. Rich Fuerstenberg Rich Fuerstenberg "Unlimited [PTO] recognizes the diverse needs of the population," said Rich Fuerstenberg, senior partner of health at Mercer LLC, a professional services firm headquartered in New York. "[It] allows people to take their time off the way they want to and need to." Unlimited PTO demonstrates confidence in employees Giving employees unlimited time off is a good way for a company to potentially improve employee morale because leaders are demonstrating their belief that employees manage their time well. Amy Felix-Reese Amy Felix-Reese Unlimited PTO makes employees feel like they're being treated like grown-ups, said Amy Felix-Reese, global COO at Leadership Circle, a leadership development and consulting firm located in Draper, Utah. "They know that the company trusts them," Felix-Reese said. Unlimited PTO may save HR time An unlimited time-off policy likely saves HR staff time because they won't have to complete accrued vacation-related tasks. An unlimited vacation policy means HR staff won't have to track employee vacation hours, Cobb said. In addition, HR staff won't have to send out emails or other messages reminding employees to "use it or lose it."