Gamification in learning platform tested at Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic plans to test a gamification in learning platform to train employees. The healthcare organization believes it might be more effective in teaching than lecture-type training. If successful, it may use the platform to teach a significant number of its 75,000 employees.

The gamification approach emphasizes two-way communication, which was one of the platform's appeals, said Marion Kelly, director for the Office of Community and Business Relations at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, which is overseeing the pilot for diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and management styles training. Mayo Clinic in Arizona is part of the Mayo Clinic Health System network, which is headquartered in Rochester, Minn.

With gamification in learning, "everyone gets to speak, and everyone has to listen," Kelly said, "and as a result, it changes your perspective."

Other learning approaches, such as a lecture, are more passive. "[You] listen and you learn -- or they expect that you would learn," he said.

Using the gamification platform, employees answer questions such as, "If you could change one thing that would make your life easier, what would it be and why?" Participants give points based on how authentic they think a participant's answer is and whether they need more information. Or they may ask the person to try again.

Lauren Fitzpatrick Shanks Lauren Fitzpatrick Shanks

"They're voting on how open, honest and vulnerable you are," said Lauren Fitzpatrick Shanks, CEO of KeepWOL (Keep Wondering Out Loud), maker of the gamification platform that the Mayo Clinic is using. The firm's SaaS platform has on-demand multiplayer games.

"With this approach, you have no idea what is about to spill out," Shanks said.

Everyone gets to speak, and everyone has to listen. Marion KellyDirector of Office of Community and Business Relations, Mayo Clinic in Arizona

This month, Mayo is running a test with about 50 to 60 employees, from entry level to leadership, over a five- to six-week period. Kelly said he believes the platform may work as a supplement to other forms of training.