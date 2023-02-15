SAP.io selects 5 Web 3.0 startups that HR may want

As SAP sees it, the future of work will involve Web 3.0 technologies, which include augmented and virtual reality, digital identity and cryptocurrency payroll systems.

During an SAP.io Demo Day Tuesday, it released the names of five Web 3.0 companies that will get technical integrations to SAP, including its SuccessFactors HR platform. They are not new startups but are further along in fundraising and have large enterprise customers, including SAP users.

Among them is Beem, a London-based company that makes an augmented reality (AR) platform with a unique approach to messaging and streaming. It can enable two-way communication if AR glasses are in use. Smartphones record what becomes a holographic image of the user, replicating "a physical meet-and-greet," said Janosch Amstutz, Beem's founder and CEO, in an interview.

Amstutz believes communication is evolving beyond email and video to AR-type platforms due to its engaging impact and "much-heightened experience," he said.

"It makes zero sense to place a square video of a human into your physical environment," Amstutz said. From a human-centered design perspective, replicating a physical human is more intuitive.

Where work is heading SAP.io, an accelerator that helps startups achieve technical integration with SAP platforms, acts as a pipeline to SAP customers and provides other help, vetted hundreds of startups before selecting these five. The collection of Web 3.0 companies, which utilize technologies such as AI, blockchain and AR and VR to operate in a decentralized environment that's less dependent on big tech or banks, points to where SAP believes the future of work is heading. A holographic smartphone image from Beem. Technologies such as Beem will be important to SAP's HR customers, said Sallie Jian, the head of SAP.io New York. "If I didn't believe that, I wouldn't be promoting the startups in our ecosystem," she said. The five companies that presented at SAP.io Demo Day also include the Atlanta-based BitPay, which lets employees receive a portion of their pay in cryptocurrency. The firm is 12 years old, and Tony Gallippi, co-founder and executive chair, said one of the use cases involves paying employees in emerging markets, such as Argentina, Venezuela and Lebanon, where the local currency is unstable and inflation is high. Employees in these countries "would prefer to get paid in cryptocurrency," he said. BitPay has already built an integration with SuccessFactors. Employers can interact with the platform in their local currency, with Bitpay converting it to cryptocurrency and delivering it to the employees. The employees can pick from a variety of cryptocurrencies, Gallippi said.